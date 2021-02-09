Farming

Converting to dairy: ‘Dairying is the only show in town, especially with two of us farming’

New entrants to dairying, Liam Brophy and his father Mark, will calve down and milk cows for the first time this month on their Co Laois farm. In a monthly series, they will be sharing their experience of the big switch with Farming Independent readers

Liam Brophy with their first born dairy calf, a bull by FRA785 from Dovea AI at Vicarstown, Co Laois. Photos: Alf Harvey.

Liam Brophy with their first born dairy calf, a bull by FRA785 from Dovea AI at Vicarstown, Co Laois. Photos: Alf Harvey.

Converting the family farm to dairying was always in the Brophys’ minds, but it was only towards the end of Liam's four years' studying and work experience that plans began to take shape in late 2019.

In fact, Liam was in New Zealand, working on a 670-cow farm, when his father Mark, and Patrick Gowing, a dairy expansion advisor with Teagasc, began the groundwork on the farm outside Vicarstown village in Co Laois.

"It was only when I was in New Zealand that we really began talking about it and starting to plan," says Liam.

