Converting to dairy: ‘Dairying is the only show in town, especially with two of us farming’

Converting the family farm to dairying was always in the Brophys’ minds, but it was only towards the end of Liam's four years' studying and work experience that plans began to take shape in late 2019.

In fact, Liam was in New Zealand, working on a 670-cow farm, when his father Mark, and Patrick Gowing, a dairy expansion advisor with Teagasc, began the groundwork on the farm outside Vicarstown village in Co Laois.

"It was only when I was in New Zealand that we really began talking about it and starting to plan," says Liam.

The farm, located beside the Grand Canal, doesn't have many neighbours involved in dairying.

The Brophys, including mum Eilís and sister Emma, had farmed a drystock farm, with some tillage, mainly malting barley down the years as well as sheep and some store cattle.

Mark, Emma, Eilís and Liam Brophy in their temporary milking parlour

Mark, Emma, Eilís and Liam Brophy in their temporary milking parlour

"I've always been interested in farming. I had nothing else in my head when I was younger,” says Liam.

"When I was looking at agri courses I picked the dairy course as I had an interest in it and you can see from profit monitors and national farm surveys that the return is not there in suckling. From a financial point of view, dairying is the only show in town, especially with two of us farming and having the farm to suit it.

"You could see how the beef sector was going at the time and it wasn't improving. I was finishing the course and we were in BDGP, so we had to wait until that finished."

Liam spent two years in Gurteen Agricultural College before deciding to study for another two years in Moorepark.

"I choose the course in Gurteen in Dairy Herd Management after going to a couple of different open days.

"Gurteen really impressed me with its commercial-sized herd and I knew I'd get plenty of hands-on practice and tutorials – the herd was not there for demonstration purposes."

Liam was offered two placements and it was during one of these that he was encouraged to continue his studies at Moorepark.

"I was on a farm placement through Gurteen and some of the others there were part of the Moorepark Dairy Farm Management course and really talked highly of it.

"They had gone to New Zealand as part of the course and that really appealed to me. I wanted to travel and we were still just talking about converting the farm to dairying at this time, so I thought the more knowledge and experience I had the better.

New Zealand placement

Liam started the Moorepark course in September 2018 and decided that he would also take the option to go work on placement in New Zealand.

"I went to New Zealand from July until Christmas and worked with Olin Greenan, who has been out there nearly 20 years. On top of that I still had another two placements through the course, but they were cut a bit shorter because of the New Zealand trip.

"The Moorepark course really had options for anyone who wanted to travel, from Scotland to the US or New Zealand, they have great contacts anywhere there is dairying."

Mark and Liam Brophy with some of their 78 in-calf heifers

Mark and Liam Brophy with some of their 78 in-calf heifers

While Liam travelled with to classmates to New Zealand, they were not located on farms anywhere near each other, but Liam discovered a friend from home was less than an hour's drive from him.

The farm he worked on is in the Waikato region, on the North Island, which is home to around 33pc of New Zealand's 11,500 dairy herds. The average herd size in the region is around 360 cows.

The farm Liam was working on had around 670 cows, milking through two sheds and no irrigation.

"The land all dries up after Christmas, in the second half of the season, but that's accounted for in planning,” he says.

“They milk twice a day from calving in July until around the middle of January, when they ease back to once a-day milking which reduces feed intake.

"Everyone grows maize on farm to feed the cows, which is fed out in the field and there are no feeders in the parlour.

"It was very interesting. The pivot irrigation systems in Canterbury are so far removed from the farming systems on the Waikato. The Waikato systems really show you how they manage droughts.

"The farm was a great place to learn. There were no sheds, only for the calves, and there was great management of grass. The cows calve outdoors in a paddock and in the winter the rotation is extended out to 120 days. In some ways it's comparable to here but in other ways it's not,” he says.

Liam with in-calf heifers

Liam with in-calf heifers

"Cows are very adaptable animals and there are great grass farmers over there. They don't use the fall back to give cows an extra pull in the parlour to keep the balance up - there is more of a focus on looking at grass as an answer to keeping the cows happy.

"What the milk tank will do, the milk tank will do. It really reinforced that grass is the key driver. The Kiwis would say that they taught the Irish how to measure grass, but we came back and perfected it here!"

After spending almost six months in New Zealand, Liam managed to squeeze in two weeks of travelling and says he'd have stayed for another six months if he didn't have to come home for his course.

Meanwhile, back in Laois, his father Mark was doing lots of groundwork and looking at heifers as they discussed their plans over the phone.

With Liam back home in early 2020, they bought 78 yearling, high EBI Holstein Friesian heifers from four different farms and began operating a grass-based system. They grazed the heifers and put them in calf themselves.

The first calves were born last week. The AI process was delayed to ensure they did not have calves in January as they continued to prepare the farm for calving and milking.

This involved putting the finishing touches to the temporary parlour and putting up calf pens and hanging gates.

Milking parlour & milking platform

The Brophys hope to start building a new milking parlour in March/April. The milk platform is going to be about 44ha with a smaller support block. For the time being they are operating a temporary parlour, after converting half a slatted shed until the greenfield site is complete.

The temporary milking parlour

The temporary milking parlour

"We were always told to give ourselves a year if we were going to convert to dairying. Dad was in contact with Patrick Gowing when I was in New Zealand and he came out to the farm to assess our set up and potential.

"He also helped with the business plan and when I came home we were in a position to get the ball rolling.

"I came home with ideas and between the three of us we ended up with a rough drawing of what the layout of the new parlour would be like and we got it drawn up.

"Covid, though, put a spanner in the works as the local planning office closed during the first lockdown last March, just as we were ready to submit our plans, so we had to wait until May before they went in."

The temporary dairy with a Packo Ice Builder 3,600 ltr tank

The temporary dairy with a Packo Ice Builder 3,600 ltr tank

The planning, now approved, is for a 16-unit, herringbone milking parlour. Planning has also been approved for a cubicle shed, although there is no immediate timeline to build this.

They are wintering all the heifers in straw-bedded sheds and will doing so for a couple more years.

The Brophys have TAMS approval and hope to turn the first sod of the greenfield site in the coming months.

"We have one calendar year to complete the build in TAMS and close the application. The plan is to start in March or April, depending on the weather and when the ground is dry enough."

The new parlour will be located at the back of the current farmyard but, for now, the temporary unit will be used.

1-year-old collie Bella with the in-calf heifers on the Brophy farm

1-year-old collie Bella with the in-calf heifers on the Brophy farm

A mobile unit would not be feasible to milk heifers who had just calved down, says Liam.

"It just wouldn't make financial sense with the cost of renting a mobile unit so we didn't really have a lot of options. We had TAMS approval since November, so time was ticking down.

We gave a local dairy services company, Courtwood Dairy Services, a call and they came up with the idea to covert half the slatted shed into the temporary milking unit, which can take seven cows at a time.

"It was that or look at selling heifers as it wasn't viable to rent a machine as we needed something in January to start training the heifers."

‘The key is to get the basics right’

If you get the basics right, it should lead to a successful career in dairying, according to Patrick Gowing, Teagasc Dairy Specialist.

He says there is still a lot of interest in converting to dairying. The lack of income from drystock and tillage enterprises and the higher income potential from dairying is making some people sit down and look at their own farm businesses. "Smaller blocks can be viable and the average size of conversion I do business plans for is 70-80 cows and end up at 120-140. The range in cow size of conversions is 40 cows right up to 600.”

"From a Teagasc advisor point of view what we do is walk the farm, appraise it to see how suitable it is to convert to dairying.

“Anyone going into cows is doing it to try make money, to have an income for yourself. But if you overly borrow or overly invest, you may have high payments but is there any money left for yourself?"

Liam Brophy in a paddock reseeded last September with Abergain and White Clover

Liam Brophy in a paddock reseeded last September with Abergain and White Clover

Lots of new entrants have no experience of milking cows, he says, but have gone milking and gained experience to see if it's for them.

But, he warns that dairying is only good if you do it right, by getting the basics right and, in particular, buying the right type of stock.

If you have high fertility animals that stay in the herd, you will hit your yield targets by maturing the herd and this is critical. If you're turning over 30pc of the herd, for example every year due to infertility, you will always have young herd and the herd will never hit mature yield.”

High genetic merit stock, he says, give farmers potential for high performance, but it’s the management that realises this potential. “There's a perception out there that if you milk cows you make money, but it takes hard work. There shouldn't be a perception that it's just a case of getting the stock and milking them to earn money, it takes serious work and management.”

“The difference between a good farmer and a bad farmer is two weeks! This simply means do the right things at the right time. A lot of that comes back to recording, having a notebook, writing down - that cow had twins, she needs to be looked after, that cow has a touch of cell count, she needs to be looked after and then putting the right grass into the right cow.

“A lot of people worry about the type of parlour and the number of units in the parlour and while it's important, the big thing is get the grass right and get the right cows. Cows that last in your herd are always the ones that will deliver you the highest return.”

“The first six months or so of dairying are very had, it's a couple of hundred here and there and that could of hundred can easily turn into a couple of thousand euros.

