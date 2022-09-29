‘Carbon credits might not be the big money-spinner we were banking on’

I had a very interesting trip to the Teagasc Johnstown Castle Open Day at the end of August.

I hadn’t been there before so it was good to see the centre and learn about all the research going on down there.

One of the most interesting things for me was listening to research officer Gary Lanigan explaining carbon sequestration — a hot topic.

I hadn’t realised that carbon sequestration is accounted for in the national inventory, albeit at a default level. Gary’s work soil sampling the Signpost farms and the carbon flux towers that are dotted around the country will provide the data we need to accurately account for the carbon that’s either being sequestered or emitted depending on soil type, management practices, crop type etc.

This will be invaluable information for all of us.

Interestingly, Gary said there is more carbon emitted from soils during drought conditions.

A useful tip from one of the stands was for managing my hedges to increase the amount of carbon they sequester: if I grow up 1m and out 1m, the hedge will sequester 3t/ha, as opposed to 1t/ha if it is clipped tight.

Although we may need to be getting credit for this now, it will be useful in the future.

I hadn’t realised that the emissions from drained peat soils were so high at up to 20t/ha. We think of soils sequestering carbon but that’s not always the case.

Carbon credits could be something that farmers may get paid for in the future, but my impression after the open day was that it may not be as big a money-spinner as I had thought.

We will have to wait and see what the data from the project shows up.

My final nugget from the day is that all the Teagasc-recommended mitigation actions that we are taking right now are good, not only for the environment, but also for my pocket. So it’s a real win-win.

Overall my perception of the open day was very positive. It’s great to see the research coming through that will give us actions that we can take on our farms to reduce emissions.

You can get the booklet from the day on the Teagasc website, and there are some videos also from the speakers at the main stands.

A small update from the farm: we installed the variable-speed vacuum pump recently.

I had kept a record of the electricity usage for a few days before I switched over, and it was 270 units per day.

After installation of the pump, my usage dropped by 10pc to 244 units per day. I know this is not scientific but it’s positive and good for my pocket.

Dermot Heaney farms at Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath. His advisors are Fergal Maguire, Owen McPartland and Niamh Lynch