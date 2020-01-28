Calving difficulty: a system reboot

Currently, farmers have the option of recording four different types of calving event, from 'no assistance' through to 'veterinary assistance required'. Analysis of that data collected over the years has shown that 9pc of calving difficulty is down to the genetics of the cow.

There have been some 20 million records on 40 breeds over the years.

Dr Ross Evans told the ICBF conference last week that while the longevity of the current system has underlined its success over the last two decades, a number of weakness identified has seen the ICBF move to make changes.

"The key advantages of the current system is that there is one published trait and reliability for all cow types, while the system is also comparable across breeds," Dr Evans said.

"Farmers can pick up a bull in the catalogue, and the calving difficulty value is comparable across beef and dairy."

However, he said weaknesses have emerged in the evaluation.

"There is no visibility of contribution of heifer v cow records or contribution of beef v dairy records, meaning that high-reliability bulls on paper may not be proven on the type of cow you have," he said.

With much of the data on bulls related to their performance of cows, Dr Evans said it can't be said with confidence how they will perform on heifers.

He also said the current evaluation assumes that the genetic component is the same across all cow types and that genomics have not been tailored to specific regions that may differ across cow type.

New evaluation

Dr Evans explained that the new calving evaluation is moving to a system with four different traits.

Bulls will now be evaluated depending on the animal being bred to, ie. dairy heifer, dairy cow, beef heifer or beef cow.

"Data has shown a clear differentiation in calving difficulty and assistance between heifers and cows. Heifers have a higher incidence than cows, and beef animals have a higher incidence than dairy animals.

"Beef heifers are at 32pc some assistance compared to beef cows at 24pc," he explained, adding that ICBF has looked at each trait individually and accessed the level of heritability.

"While the overall heritability of calving difficulty is 9pc, when you split them up into cows v heifers, for example, there are significant differences."

ICBF has also looked at the genetic correlation between these traits. Dr Evans again said there were substantial differences.

"While dairy cows and heifers are related, they are not the same trait. If you have a group of sires proven on suckler cows you cannot say with confidence that they will rank the same in use on dairy heifers," he said.

New profile v old

Despite the changes. Dr Evans said that for dairy and beef cows, the calving difficulty levels of bulls would be quite similar.

"That's not a big surprise because most of the data on calving difficulty is coming from cows," he said.

However, for dairy and beef heifers, the new evaluation is predicting much higher instances of calving difficulty.

On the back of the changes, the ICBF is introducing a risk for use on heifers examination.

Dr Evans, explained that the current norm in the industry is to not use bulls with calving difficulty ratings of over 2pc on heifers.

"At the moment, there is a cliff edge when it comes to using bulls on heifers. When they go over the 2pc mark, they are seen as not suitable any more for heifers," he explained.

He said a reliance on the calving difficulty rating (PTA) had driven this method and said that confidence and reliability in bulls had been lost in the equation.

"In the current system, a bull that might have had a calving difficulty rating 1.8pc at 75pc reliability and thus would be very attractive for use on heifers. However, only 10pc of this rating might be based on heifer calvings.

"Similarly, another bull with a calving difficulty rating of 3.2pc at 99pc reliability would be seen as unsuitable for heifers. However, his rating might be based on 20pc heifer calvings."

In this instance, Dr Evans explained that the merits of each bull for use on heifers could change.

"This new approach will balance up the PTA of the bull, the reliability of the bull and also the likelihood that you are going to get a hard calving depending on the breed. So you might see that the preferred sires for heifers might change over time," he said.

"The idea is to flag bulls for use on dairy heifers in terms of high risk, moderate risk and low risk.

"What will happen is that many bulls previously seen as unsuitable for heifers could now be related to moderate or low risk, while bulls previously thought suitable for heifers are actually high risk.

"There is now a warning with these bulls: even though their PTA is low there is a high risk attached to them."

Indo Farming