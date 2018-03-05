Calves need more milk before sale - exporter warns

David Scannell, manager of Wicklow Calf Company said that a noticeable deterioration in the quality of calves being offered on the market is a "serious concern" because of the possible implications for exports.

"Some farmers are doing an excellent job," he said "and we are paying a premium price for the good calves, but the Friesian bulls need to be fed cow's milk, and with the price this year they are not getting enough."

He urged farmers to realise the importance of the export trade as customers can source supplies from other countries.