'Call it panic or what not....but we saw the word superlevy and decided not to milk the cows'

There are just 70 dairy farmers milking once a day in Ireland at the moment, but over 200 possible converts turned up to the Teagasc seminar on once-a-day milking.

West Cork farmer Declan White said it was just one word that convinced him to move to once-a-day milking - superlevy.

In the process of expanding his herd, while milk quotas were still in place, Declan admitted he was ahead of schedule in his expansion plans and when he received his milk statement in September 2012 and saw how little milk quota was available in the country until the following April, he had few options as "the country was awash with milk".

"Call it panic or what not but we decided not to milk the cows," he told the packed room in the Horse and Jockey.

Today, the West Cork farmer is milking 200 cross-bred cows, employing half a labour unit on his 117ha farm, and is still operating a once-a-day milking system on his farm.

His milking platform is 85ha and he has two silage blocks within 1.5 miles of the main farm.

This year Declan hopes to expand the herd to 250 cows, with 60 replacement heifers on the farm, of which he plans to sell 30-40 at the end of the summer.

Why it works