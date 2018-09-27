This week, with good weather conditions, farmers are hoping to take out any surplus paddocks to shorten the fodder gap.

Build covers and take out surplus paddocks to bridge the fodder gap – Teagasc

Teagasc Head of Livestock Systems, Padraig French is advising farmers to feed stock at hand with fresh grass, and to build farm covers before taking out surplus bales.

“Feed the stock you have first with grass, and then assess the situation. Farmers operating on 25 days ahead or more should take out surplus bales,” Padraig advised.

Padraig explained that grass growth is up to is 50kg DM/ha/day this week, adding most farm that are supplementing and have taken out cull cows can afford to take out paddocks.

“Most farms feeding meal and have taken out culls are operating 20-25pc more than they need at the moment, and should take out surplus," he said.

A Teagasc survey, taken on the first week of September, showed on average, an 11pc fodder deficit is present on farms across the country. However, Padraig believes the situation has improved since.

“Averages are dangerous, some farms have no deficit and others have worsened since that survey, but in general, the fodder situation has improved since,” he said.

“Most farms have improved since, except for farms in Carlow, Tipperary and Kilkenny which were the most affected by the drought. Farms here have been feeding out silage in the weeks since the survey, out of there fodder supply, worsening the situation.”