Breeding problems ahead for 'thin' cows

Concerns are being raised over the fast-approaching breeding season as farmers continue to deal with the fallout from the weather woes.

Farmers will be counting the costs of mounting feed and forage bills for months to come as they finally get a reprieve with a marked pick-up in grass growth over the past week.

However, vets and AI technicians looking towards the breeding season for cow herds have warned there may be a costly knock-on impact. Glanbia Ireland's Jim Bergin said he had concerns as lower proteins in recent weeks were indicators of condition.

"In actual fact, it is next year that that will come through; it is not just a one year thing," said Mr Bergin. "We would have concern with the calving date next year," he added. "It is very hard to say that you'll have compact calving next year."