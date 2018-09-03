'Autumn plan essential for this year’s most limiting resource - winter feed'

With the significant variance in rainfall levels having been received across the country, this year’s autumn management decisions will need to be specific to your farm.

Greater than 50ml is needed to break this drought and having received that and more at our farm in Kerry, we’re back to a situation of taking out surplus bales. Grass is blue green as grass growth rates have exceeded 70kgDM/ha/day. Cows are on a full grass diet supported by 3kg of meal in a bid to aid conservation of feed for a 150-day-plus winter.

At times, residuals after grazing are rising. It’s likely the flush of nitrogen is periodically making grass bitter and less palatable, but this is a small complaint. I certainly feel for those of you still in drought conditions.

So we’ve now come to the time of year when we need an autumn management plan. On a spring calving dairy farm, the autumn is a time when a plan must be put in place to set up next year.

The first step is to determine the numbers of cows to be milked next year. Unfortunately, determining your winter feed supply may actually be your first step in this process in order to back calculate the number of cows you can carry this winter. Given the demand for purchased feed and potential price rises, it’s a year to cut your cloth to measure.

Stocking rate must be an essential consideration in this process, both overall and on the milking platform. In my experience, in a normal year if you push your overall stocking rate above 2.5LU/ha, you’re potentially exposing yourself to winter feed shortages. It’s simple maths. If each livestock unit eats around 5.5tDM/year, a stocking rate of 2.5LU/ha will require every hectare to grow 13.75tDM/ha.

To achieve that, over every hectare farmed requires an exceptional year. Whilst it depends on purchased feed levels, it does set a baseline.

Therefore, if your perspective is to increase your winter feed stocks, you may need to review your overall stocking rate position.