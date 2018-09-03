Farm Ireland
'Autumn plan essential for this year’s most limiting resource - winter feed'

Contractor Jimmy Doyle from Ballymartin Co Carlow seen here getting out the new Claas kit to cut the first lot of silage for Larry and Laurance Kinsella Carrig , Bagenalstown Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.
Contractor Jimmy Doyle from Ballymartin Co Carlow seen here getting out the new Claas kit to cut the first lot of silage for Larry and Laurance Kinsella Carrig , Bagenalstown Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.
Mary Kingston

Mary Kingston

With the significant variance in rainfall levels having been received across the country, this year’s autumn management decisions will need to be specific to your farm. 

Greater than 50ml is needed to break this drought and having received that and more at our farm in Kerry, we’re back to a situation of taking out surplus bales. Grass is blue green as grass growth rates have exceeded 70kgDM/ha/day. Cows are on a full grass diet supported by 3kg of meal in a bid to aid conservation of feed for a 150-day-plus winter.  

At times, residuals after grazing are rising. It’s likely the flush of nitrogen is periodically making grass bitter and less palatable, but this is a small complaint. I certainly feel for those of you still in drought conditions.

So we’ve now come to the time of year when we need an autumn management plan. On a spring calving dairy farm, the autumn is a time when a plan must be put in place to set up next year.

The first step is to determine the numbers of cows to be milked next year.  Unfortunately, determining your winter feed supply may actually be your first step in this process in order to back calculate the number of cows you can carry this winter. Given the demand for purchased feed and potential price rises, it’s a year to cut your cloth to measure. 

Stocking rate must be an essential consideration in this process, both overall and on the milking platform. In my experience, in a normal year if you push your overall stocking rate above 2.5LU/ha, you’re potentially exposing yourself to winter feed shortages. It’s simple maths. If each livestock unit eats around 5.5tDM/year, a stocking rate of 2.5LU/ha will require every hectare to grow 13.75tDM/ha.

To achieve that, over every hectare farmed requires an exceptional year. Whilst it depends on purchased feed levels, it does set a baseline.  

Therefore, if your perspective is to increase your winter feed stocks, you may need to review your overall stocking rate position. 

The next consideration is setting up the milking platform for the spring calving herd with an aim to provide:

  • Sufficient good quality pasture;
  • Pastures in good condition for rapid growth in spring;
  • Cows with a good condition score at calving.

So this means that your management this autumn must not compromise your required closing grass cover with an aim of between 500-750kgDM/ha depending on pasture demand/feed budget. Avoid taking covers over 1500kgDM/ha through the winter, and cows must calve at a condition score of 3.25.

If we consider grass management, the autumn is a period characterised by the fall in pasture growth below pasture demand. If adequate rain has been received, a good September is likely. However, your priority for grazing management should still be to extend the grazing rotation.

By mid-September, most farmers should ideally be using around 1/35th of the farm which corresponds to a 35-day rotation. Ideally, this will then extend to a 40-day rotation by October 1. Depending on growth rates, you may still be able to remove surpluses this September, but it must align with your ability to achieve a 40-day rotation length by October 1.

If we consider management of the cow and the quantity of winter feed supplies, strategically drying off cows will be a priority this autumn. It’s a year to identify and remove passengers as soon as possible, so scan the cows and use milk recording to identify cull cows surplus to spring requirements. If feed is limiting and will be supported by meal, I would make decisions to avoid early calving (February) or young cows being compromised in body condition score by milking them on too long.

Where silage quality is lower than desired, the length of the dry period becomes more important, so what you have on hand will need to be considered. Also, drying off or culling low-producing animals or cows with high SCC will prioritise the available feed to those cows that can make a return next year. 

Where feed supplies are short, removing empty cows earlier than in previous seasons will provide a welcome relief on the winter feeding supplies and may reduce the silage requirement of the remaining milking cows. For a February calving herd, scanning cows in September is ideal and when the information is gathered, use it to determine a dry-off schedule.

Above is a table to aid you with these decisions and if a cow or heifer qualifies for two or more of the descriptions, then be ready to dry her off. These same principles can then be revisited for animals still milking in November and December. 

So, in summary, scanning, milking recording data, estimating feed supplies and feed budgeting must be completed this autumn if you are going to strategically use this year’s most limiting resource, winter feed.

Mary Kinston is a discussion group facilitator and consultant, and farms with her husband in Co Kerry

Online Editors

