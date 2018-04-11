'About one in every five cows is being carried on a long holiday - we have a lot of passengers'

FarmIreland.ie

More focus needs to be placed on herd fertility and culling in order to achieve dairy efficiency and profitability, says Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton.

