The dry period is an opportunity for cows to prepare for the next lactation and also allows the mammary tissue time to repair.

An important aspect of the dry period is the treatment of cows at the end of lactation to dry them off, Dry-Cow Therapy (DCT) according to Teagasc advisor Don Crowley speaking at a recent CellCheck event in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

“The steps taken by farmers when drying off cows can have a significant impact on mastitis levels during the dry period and also during the following lactation. It’s critical that it’s carried out correctly,” he explained at the event held in Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Hygiene

Hygiene of the cow and of the farmers needs to be addressed before drying off, according to the west Cork advisor. He said that hygiene is everything when drying off and that everything from the milking apron, the parlour to the tails of the cows need to be as clean as possible.

Tails

“Get those tails clipped lads, they are huge source of infection and need to be kept tidy. This year being exceptionally dry, the same time last year if you had long tails, it would be a big problem.”

Clean Teats