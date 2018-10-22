Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 22 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

3 tips to manage grass in difficult weather

Stock image
Stock image
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The autumn has been very kind in terms of growth rate and ground conditions. Grass utilisation has been excellent this autumn. Here are a few tips to continue utilising grass, even if the weather turns wet, from Teagasc.

  1. Use the driest/ most sheltered paddocks when grazing in very wet weather;
  2. Strip grazing should be used during to ensure minimal damage from poaching and to maximise grass utilisation (12 to 24 hr blocks); and
  3. On/off grazing can be practised to reduce poaching damage and keep animals at grass for longer when weather gets wet (out by day- in by night... in November as conditions deteriorate).

It also recommends that paddocks being grazed now should be closed off for the winter and should be grazed early next spring.

It says to extend the grazing season by supplementing using concentrates if farm cover is low and to graze down to 4cm to ensure good quality grass next spring.

Graze Down Grass

It is important to graze down to a residual of 4-4.5cm in the autumn to stimulate growth throughout the winter and avoid the carry-over of dead material over the winter into next spring. Dead material doesn’t grow grass!

Difficult, heavy, later, poor infrastructure paddocks should be targeted to be grazed this week if not already grazed, it recommends, and while the weather forecast is good, these paddocks should be grazed in rotation with dry paddocks.

Teagasc recommends farmers to aim to have 60pc of the farm closed by the first week in November (1-2 weeks earlier in wet/ late areas).

It says to feed supplements if there is insufficient grass in the daily allocation and to skip heavier paddocks if necessary – and graze paddocks with ideal covers - to meet the 60pc target if necessary.

The advice also says to plan to leave the grazing platform with adequate grass cover when the cows are housed (farm cover of 600kg DM/ha on December 1).

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

The family farm transfer is much more than just a simple business transaction.

How to plan for the smooth transfer of the family farm
A total of 545 pigs had already died on the two farms in Zhaotong when the disease was confirmed.

China finds African swine fever in country's south, fuelling supply...
The standard rate of Stamp Duty, at 6pc is now facing young farmers who buy land and the real impact of the change could push farm transfers back to inheritance to avoid this, Macra has warned.

Young farmers face €70,000 Stamp Duty and Stocking Relief cap
Some £899.5m worth of food and live animals were exported to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland in 2017. (Niall Carson/PA)

Insufficient approach to Northern Ireland agri sector - new report
Milking parlour.

LacPatrick sets milk price for September

Sheep society sees its first five lambs exported to Germany
Farmer Michael Ferris (63). Picture: Domnick Walsh

'He was torn to shreds in the physical sense - then his character was...