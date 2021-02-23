Farming

Cutting the beef herd is ‘inevitable’ price for dairy expansion, warns Government expert

And beef prices could take a serious hit once Brexit export controls take effect in July

Nice photo of Limousin's. Photo Roger Jones.

Claire Mc Cormack

THE debate about the future of dairy expansion must begin with a recognition of the crisis facing Irish beef farming, leading economist Professor John Fitzgerald has warned.

And the outgoing chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council predicts that beef prices will be hit hard this summer as “more serious” Brexit controls come into force.

In an interview with the Farming Independent, Professor Fitzgerald says that if dairy output is to continue at current levels, a “cut to the national herd is inevitable, it’s necessary. But the cut should occur on the beef side first.

