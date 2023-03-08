Farming

Cutting dairy stocking rates further would hit profits by up to €374/ha – new Teagasc analysis

  • Teagasc research finds reducing organic N/ha from 250 to 220 kg N/ha will ‘only’ reduce N leaching by an additional 2.2 kg N/ha
  • Reduced stocking rate combined with banding could reduce profitability by 29% in the most extreme scenarios
Teagasc said reducing cow numbers from optimal levels has the most significant negative impact on farm profitability. Stock Image. Expand

Ciaran Moran

Profitability could be hit by up to €374/ha if a possible reduction in stocking rates to 220 organic N/ha on dairy farms utilising the Nitrates derogation is implemented, a new Teagasc analysis has shown.

While, the research also found reducing chemical N application rates (kg N/ha) from 250 to 225, 200 and 175 reduced grass production (kg DM/ha) by 360, 736 and 1,133 kg, respectively. The corresponding reduction in profitability (€/ha) were €116, €224 and €322, respectively.

