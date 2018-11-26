Cross-border row erupts after co-op cuts milk prices paid to farmers North and South

A major cross-border row has erupted involving a dairy co-op and farming organisations in the Republic and the North over cuts to the price of milk.

The price of milk at the farm has been cut by one cent per litre in the Republic, and by one penny across the border.

LacPatrick Dairies, which was formed in 2014 with the merger of Ballyrashane and Town of Monaghan co-ops, said it was engaging a cost-saving exercise to ensure the survival of the co-op.

It recently announced plans to amalgamate with the Lakeland Dairies group.

It also revealed it will not be paying bonuses to its 400 employees this Christmas. And it has eliminated the practice of “sick-time” pay.

“This is a cost-saving exercise to ensure the survival of the co-op, said a LacPatrick spokesman.

“These measures have to be taken because of a serious downturn in the dairy market.”

However, a spokesman for the Irish Farmers’ Association in Monaghan said: “There is huge concern and anger over the decision to cut the milk price to suppliers, and we will be discussing with the Ulster Farmers’ Union in the North what possible action that may be taken.”