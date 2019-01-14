Farm Ireland
Cork: A divided county - how one half has reduced its TB rates but the other half has seen an increase

Catherine Hurley

The incidence rate of TB in Cork has largely remained the same over the past number of years, but there is a significant difference between north and south of the county.

Eoin Ryan, a vet with the Department of Agriculture told farmers at a recent ICMSA meeting that north Cork currently has a 5.79pc herd incidence of Tb, with 172 herds currently restricted. In south cork, the TB incidence rate is 2.77pc, with 82 herds currently restricted.

“There is only a very slight increase in incidence from the same time last year,” he said.

However, while the overall the level of incidence for Cork has remained vastly the same, the incidence rate in north Cork has got worse, while south cork has gotten significantly better, he said.

“The situation is as good as it has ever been but the herd incidence has significantly decreased over the years. However, it is still too high.

“The situation is not the same across the country. There’s substantial progress been made but I don’t think anyone would say we should stop now."

He also reminded farmers not to allow their families or themselves to drink unpasturised milk.

“We can only pick up 25pc of herds by through checks for TB in the slaughter house because it is not a full post mortem."

Reactors that do not show lesions are in the early stages of Tb according to Eoin, as they are microscopic at this stage and subclinical disease.

"I understand how farmers could be angry when they have a reactor, which shows no lesions, but this is good news. This means it has been caught early, before it has time to spread and the animal is coughing it up and spreading it to other animals. Only 30-40pc of reactors have lesions."

How to Reduce TB risk on your Farm

The vet advised farmers who are purchasing cattle to ask for the Tb history of the herd. A clear history, he said, will mean a lower risk of bringing TB onto the farm.

For contract rearing, he advised that both parties ask about the herd TB history and for those rearing heifers he said the fewer source herds for heifers means the lower the risk.

He also advised farmers to cull any inconclusives immediately and to cull older animals alive during previous breakdown. 

“There is nothing worse than having inconclusive rotten with TB, because instead of just one they’ll spread TB to the rest of your herd and it could be disastrous.

“It's much better to find the animal that to miss it because in another year it could spread to a lot more of your animals”

Online Editors

