The incidence rate of TB in Cork has largely remained the same over the past number of years, but there is a significant difference between north and south of the county.

Cork: A divided county - how one half has reduced its TB rates but the other half has seen an increase

Eoin Ryan, a vet with the Department of Agriculture told farmers at a recent ICMSA meeting that north Cork currently has a 5.79pc herd incidence of Tb, with 172 herds currently restricted. In south cork, the TB incidence rate is 2.77pc, with 82 herds currently restricted.

“There is only a very slight increase in incidence from the same time last year,” he said.

However, while the overall the level of incidence for Cork has remained vastly the same, the incidence rate in north Cork has got worse, while south cork has gotten significantly better, he said.

“The situation is as good as it has ever been but the herd incidence has significantly decreased over the years. However, it is still too high.

“The situation is not the same across the country. There’s substantial progress been made but I don’t think anyone would say we should stop now."

He also reminded farmers not to allow their families or themselves to drink unpasturised milk.

“We can only pick up 25pc of herds by through checks for TB in the slaughter house because it is not a full post mortem."