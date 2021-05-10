Concern for Glanbia suppliers as it says latest appeal could delay cheese plant even further

Glanbia suppliers already face restictions on the growth in the milk supply at peak between 2022 and 2024.

Concerns are mounting for Glanbia suppliers that planned peak milk restrictions could be extended further in the wake of An Taisce’s decision to launch a further appeal against a planned new cheese processing facility.

In a statement, Glanbia Ireland said it notes with deep disappointment An Taisce’s decision.

Glanbia Ireland chairman John Murphy said the combined impact of An Taisce objections to the project had been a two-year delay to 2024, but an appeal could delay the project even further.

"This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and would hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), he said.

The latest An Tasice appeal comes Glanbia after announced a raft of measures in March aimed at curtailing the annual growth in milk supplies to the co-op during the peak months of April, May and June to between 2.5pc and 5pc. These measures are due to be in force for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The company highlighted its existing facilities and cooperation with other processors can facilitate some milk volume growth at peak, but not at the level that matches our farmers’ production plans from next year.

Glanbia Ireland chairman John Murphy said as an organisation it is fully committed to sustainability best practice and are actively engaged in the consultation process on Government policies to secure a sustainable future for the agricultural sector, through AgClimatise and FoodWise 2030.

“As has always been the case, we remain available to meet with An Taisce to address their concerns through constructive dialogue.”

In a statement on its decision to appeal last week, An Taisce said having considered the High Court judgment in detail it believes it raises points of law of exceptional importance which should be appealed in the public interest.

"These go to the fundamental legal obligations for environmental assessment in planning matters, in particular in relation to dairy processing.

“We are therefore compelled by our statutory role to seek an appeal based on concerns about the specific project, and the precedent this judgment might set in relation to other similar or comparable projects in the future.”

In addition to the specific concerns for intensification of the dairy sector, the charity NGO said its mandate requires it to engage with the planning system, as it has “a prescribed role” as a statutory consultee on planning and environmental matters under Irish planning legislation.

It also said dairy production and the supporting chain of industrial activity and animal husbandry are substantial contributors to Ireland already breaching key European metrics for emissions and environmental controls.