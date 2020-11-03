Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Concern as consumers lose trust in dairy sector

Consumers are losing confidence in Irish dairy Expand

Close

Consumers are losing confidence in Irish dairy

Consumers are losing confidence in Irish dairy

Consumers are losing confidence in Irish dairy

Martin Ryan

A widening in the divide between producers and Irish consumers of dairy products has been identified as one of the major challenges facing the sector.

While consumption of dairy has surged by 20pc since the first Covid-19 lockdown, with one in every four consumers increasing intake, a sharp decline in confidence in the Irish dairy production system is a "cause of serious concern".

In an address at the Munster Bovine Virtual Dairy Show last week, National Dairy Council CEO Zoe Kavanagh said a nationwide survey of 2,000 consumers has shown that their belief that dairy farming is beneficial for the environment has dropped from 71pc to 59pc; under 35s are significantly less trustful of the Irish dairy system.

Privacy