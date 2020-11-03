Concern as consumers lose trust in dairy sector

A widening in the divide between producers and Irish consumers of dairy products has been identified as one of the major challenges facing the sector.

While consumption of dairy has surged by 20pc since the first Covid-19 lockdown, with one in every four consumers increasing intake, a sharp decline in confidence in the Irish dairy production system is a "cause of serious concern".

In an address at the Munster Bovine Virtual Dairy Show last week, National Dairy Council CEO Zoe Kavanagh said a nationwide survey of 2,000 consumers has shown that their belief that dairy farming is beneficial for the environment has dropped from 71pc to 59pc; under 35s are significantly less trustful of the Irish dairy system.

In contrast, consumer approval for the nutritional benefit of dairy products has surged. "It is not usual to get double-digit positive growth and it is a trend that is encouraging to see that the consumer attitude to the nutrition and health of dairy products is up 10pc, trust in Irish dairy is up 12pc, the belief that dairy is essential is up 15pc," she said. Read More However, the "gradual trust deficit building among Irish consumers on the production system" is raising serious concern. "We need to sit up and take notice of their trust in the system and the system impact on the environment, and consideration for animal welfare within the production system, because we are seeing all those scores in a state of decline" she said. Sustainability claims must have proof points that stand up to scrutiny and it will not be sufficient to take the top 10pc as representative of the sector, Kavanagh warned. "We can demonstrate to being the best dairy producers in the world, but we need all 18,000 dairy farmers to step up, and it can't be just 1,800 progressive dairy farmers — it has to be everybody doing the right thing to ensure that we are sustainable long term," she said. Non-dairy replacements are sitting on the supermarket shelves and being purchased by regular dairy shoppers at twice the price and one-fifth of the nutrition of dairy products, she added. "If that continues you are going to be getting a commodity price for your product and that is not going to work any more," she stressed.