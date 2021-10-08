Climate action could hit 32,000 dairy jobs and cost economy €8bn, report claims

More than 30,000 jobs will disappear and almost €8bn a year will be lost to the economy if the dairy industry is required to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a report sent to the Government claims.

The report, commissioned by Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), piles on the pressure as ministers struggle to agree emission cuts for all sectors by the end of the month.

The authors, consultants EY, say milk supply would need to be cut by up to 4.9 billion litres a year, more than half the 8.3 billion litres a year currently produced.

“This in turn has a negative economic impact of up to €7.8bn per annum to the Irish economy. This scenario would also see full-time equivalent jobs fall by up to approximately 32,000,” it said.

“This impact will be felt not only in the dairy supply chain, but also the wider rural economy due to reductions in purchases by workers in the dairy supply chain.

“Output in rural industries not directly linked to the dairy industry (such as retail) will fall by between €100m and €200m approximately.”

Those figures are based on what the sector would regard as a worst-case scenario.

That is where it is obliged to meet a 51pc emissions reduction target in line with the overall national objective, and where there is also a change in the accounting procedures used to measure emissions removal and storage through land use and forestry.

If allowed to pursue their own plans for emissions reductions through greater efficiencies and more sustainable practices, and if left with the existing accounting procedure known as net-net accounting, the report says dairy farmers could continue to produce at near current levels and emissions would still show a 30 to 40pc cut by 2030.

If the procedure is changed to gross-net accounting, where farmers do not get credit for existing storage but only new removals, and the full 51pc cut in emissions is required, they would have to drastically cut production.

The report said the dairy industry is worth €13.1bn to the economy, supports 17,000 families and 54,000 jobs in farming and processing.

However, agriculture is also responsible for 35pc of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions, with methane gas and nitrogen fertiliser use in dairy the main contributor.

Under the new Climate Act, Ireland must reduce total emissions by 51pc by 2030 and to net zero by 2050.

A carbon budget to be published shortly will set out the cuts each sector of the economy must implement over the next five years to get on track to reach the 2030 target.

A revised Climate Action Plan will specify the actions to be taken to achieve those cuts.

Conor Mulvihill, director of DII, confirmed the report was commissioned by the organisation and described it as a “sober assessment”.

“It was not intended for publication, but to lay the figures in front of the Government which is what EY have done,” he said.

“The key issue is the political decision on gross-net versus net-net. If they go to gross-net, the vista is sleep-disturbing.”

The report was sent to the Climate Action Advisory Council, which is drawing up a proposed carbon budget for the Government, and to various ministers.