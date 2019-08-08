'Claims that 45,000 cows will be culled in a no deal Brexit are scare tactics' - Ulster Farmers Union

Claire Fox

Ulster Farmers Union has said that claims that 45,000 cows will be culled in a no deal Brexit scenario are “scare tactics”.

BBC Newsnight stated last night that according to senior industry figures thousands of cows could be culled under a no deal Brexit in the event that higher tariffs are placed on British milk.

However Ulster Farmers Union president Ivor Ferguson said that the comments were “scare tactics” and “plucked out of the air”.

"We certainly don't anticipate culling dairy cows. I don't agree with it and nobody in the Ulster Farmers' Union would agree with it," said Mr Ferguson.

According to BBC Newsnight, farmers are concerned that they will be left with an oversupply of milk that the industry will not be able to process or sell.

Mr Ferguson added that the union has contacted numerous politicians both locally and nationally "to make our case that a no-deal Brexit would be disastrous for farmers".

"Farmers' reserves are at their lowest now because farming hasn't been profitable this year in a lot of the sectors," he said.

"If milk had to face a tariff, the only way that milk would go across the border would be if the government stepped up and paid a tariff, and that's assuming the Republic of Ireland would accept the milk.

"We are asking for advice on how to handle this."

Online Editors


