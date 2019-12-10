Cheddar exports to Britain on track for a 20-year high as Brexit stockpiling kicks in

Ciaran Moran

Brexit stockpiling means cheddar exports to the UK are on track to be the highest for at least 20 years.

Cheddar shipments to the UK by Irish dairy processors totalled just under 90,000 tonnes between January and September, according to UK customs figures.

This is up 24pc on the same period in 2018, which in turn was up 15pc on the January to September period in 2017.

Katherine Jack, a dairy analyst with the AHDB, said that since 1999, the highest full-year import figures were just under 100,000 tonnes - in 2008 and 2018.

"This year, imports are already at 90pc of this total with three months still to be reported, so a new record looks highly likely," she said. The past year has seen numerous reports that Irish processors were stockpiling cheddar in the UK as a safeguard against a no-deal Brexit.

"This would enable them to keep supplying supermarkets without a tariff-related price hike, at least while stocks last," Ms Jack said.

"It would also reduce the opportunity for domestic producers to displace Irish supply should trade become more difficult."

Before the initial March 31 Brexit deadline Ornua said it had stockpiled nearly 40,000 tonnes of mainly cheddar cheese in the UK.

