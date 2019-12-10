Cheddar exports to Britain on track for a 20-year high as Brexit stockpiling kicks in

Cheddar shipments to the UK by Irish dairy processors totalled just under 90,000 tonnes between January and September, according to UK customs figures.

This is up 24pc on the same period in 2018, which in turn was up 15pc on the January to September period in 2017.

Katherine Jack, a dairy analyst with the AHDB, said that since 1999, the highest full-year import figures were just under 100,000 tonnes - in 2008 and 2018.