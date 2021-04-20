'Change is coming and it is vitally important that we listen to people we can trust. I’m just not sure who those people are at the minute.'

John Kelly, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow

This year we will milk 250 cows. This didn’t happen overnight. We have been farming for over 15 years now, starting with a small flock of sheep that turned into a large flock of sheep over time.

The realisation that dairy farming was far more profitable and with the removal of quotas gave us an opportunity which we took and are grateful for.

Life isn’t mapped out in front of you clearly. It takes hard work, luck and the ability to determine whose advice is worth listening to.

As a Glanbia supplier, that process is increasingly getting harder to do.

When I started milking cows, the appetite for expansion was felt by everybody. I was told, if I could supply it they would process it.

Expand Close John Kelly in the fields / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Kelly in the fields

Naively I believed this and I have to take responsibility for this on my part.

I imagined if restrictions came they would more likely be from government and with some sort of lead-in time. Little did I think my own milk processor would be one the imposing restrictions.

My peak supply management policy document doesn’t make for easy reading. In effect it means our business will be forced to go backwards from next year.

It isn’t forcing us to stand still but to give up progress we had worked hard for.

Less profit yet the same borrowings and fixed costs. No guaranteed profit margins when you’re a farmer.

Is this a temporary measure as I’m told? It’s hard to know. Peak processing capacity is very tight across the country.

MSAs would have to still be respected as even if a supplier left it would still not ease the peak processing pressure. If so does this mean nationally we are in a quota situation but nobody is being told?

I also heard it’s only an issue at peak and I can supply all the milk I want outside those months. Yet as a spring milk supplier my peak supply determines my supply for the rest of the year.

Expand Close 'Farmers are caught in the middle': John Kelly on his farm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Farmers are caught in the middle': John Kelly on his farm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Mark Condren

That is the nature of our system and the lactation curve of a spring calving cow. To move away from this system would be a real mistake.

Expansion goals

Our CEO Jim Bergin said if the planning issue is overcome Glanbia would be very supportive of their farmers and their expansion goals.

He also stated that the new climate bill will have levels of restrictions and we should get up to speed on that. As clear as mud springs to mind.

I don’t believe An Taisce care about farmers. There is battle going on between environmental NGOs, governments and the agricultural industry.

As farmers we are caught in the middle, and as this current restriction shows we will more than likely bear the cost for whatever decisions are made. Change is coming and it is therefore vitally important that we listen to people we can trust. I’m just not sure who those people are at the minute.