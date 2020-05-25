Farming

Farming

Cautious optimism as dairy markets rebound

Timoleague, Cork, Ireland. 10th May, 2020. Dairy cows grasing on farmland at dawn outside Timoleague, Co. Cork, Ireland.
ICMSA's Gerald Quain Expand

ICMSA's Gerald Quain

ICMSA's Gerald Quain

Declan O'Brien

Dairy markets have rebounded on the back of strong demand from China and other Asian markets.

The re-opening of the food service sector across the globe is driving the recovery, with the requirement to refill supply pipelines to the Far East being credited for the upsurge in demand.

The easing of the lockdown in the EU has instilled further confidence in the sector, with restaurants and cafes open again for business for the first time since early March.