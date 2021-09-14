Farming

Carbon footprint of Irish milk less than first thought — and there’s scope for improvement

New Teagasc research reduces estimate of greenhouse gas intensity by over 10pc and suggests farm-level tech can cut figure further

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Teagasc's estimate of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) intensity of Irish milk has been reduced by over 10pc.

A new national average greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of 0.99 kg CO2-eq per kg fat and protein corrected milk (FPCM) has been calculated after Teagasc recently updated its life cycle assessment model.

The new estimates, seen by the Farming Independent are to be released at the Teagasc Moorepark Open Day 2021, which is taking place this week.

