Carbery warns on dairy outlook

Carbery Group recently reported a strong financial performance for 2017, with group turnover increasing by 22.7pc to €417.3m.

Supplies of milk to Carbery's processing facility also increased by 8.2pc to €509m and are up 28pc since the removal of quotas, while it also experienced steady growth in its cheese business. During 2017 Carbery also invested a further €17.1m across its global operations.

However, despite this growth, Mr Hawkins warned that concerns remain for 2018 for the dairy industry if EU supply continues to rise.