Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 30 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Carbery warns on dairy outlook

Concerns remain for 2018 for the dairy industry if EU supply continues to rise, according Jason Hawkins
Concerns remain for 2018 for the dairy industry if EU supply continues to rise, according Jason Hawkins

Claire Fox

The Dairy market outlook will prove more challenging in 2018, despite increased turnover reported at Carbery Group in 2017, the West Cork-based ingredients company's CEO Jason Hawkins has said.

Carbery Group recently reported a strong financial performance for 2017, with group turnover increasing by 22.7pc to €417.3m.

Supplies of milk to Carbery's processing facility also increased by 8.2pc to €509m and are up 28pc since the removal of quotas, while it also experienced steady growth in its cheese business. During 2017 Carbery also invested a further €17.1m across its global operations.

However, despite this growth, Mr Hawkins warned that concerns remain for 2018 for the dairy industry if EU supply continues to rise.

"Dairy markets will prove more challenging for our dairy business and milk suppliers in 2018, particularly if EU supply growth continues at recent levels.

"We currently have our stability fund in place to support potentially volatile and weakened markets," he said. He noted that Brexit was also a "significant concern" for their cheese business, but said it is working closely with state bodies to ensure it is supported.

It also has its own Brexit team preparing for "all scenarios".

Overall though Mr Hawkins is optimistic. "We will continue to manage dairy commodity risk across the business.

Also Read

"I am optimistic that longer term dairy demand is healthy and that Carbery will continue to create value for our shareholders," he said.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

It's catch-up time but heat is on to get dairy cows out
An artist's impression of what the floating farm will look like.

Holy cow! World's first 'floating farm' revealed
DJ Keohane with his cows on the farm in Timoleague, Co Cork Photo: Denis Boyle

'The grass is hopping after the sunshine' - 120 cow Cork dairy farmer on getting...
Like father, like son: Ivo Hermanussen runs the 200 pedigree herd of Barendonk Holsteins in partnership with his father Jan near Beers in Holland

Meet these Dutch farmers paying their own way to find innovative ways...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Opinion: Our milk glass was half-full last year, now it's half-empty
File photo

Labour demand soars by 20pc as dairy farmers struggle to cope with...

Slashing energy costs by up to 40pc is 'realistic' target


Top Stories

The Kells Viaduct on the Ring of Kerry where the Dublin to Cahersiveen train passed by Dingle Bay. The last train to cross the bridge was in 1960. The route is one of the proposed 'greenway routes' for walkers and cyclists.

Farmers demand threat of CPOs be taken off the table in Greenway disputes

Teagasc urges farmers' reps to engage with water quality plan
Genetically elite Suffolk and Texel sheep from New Zeland at the Teagasc centre in Athenry. Photo: Ray Ryan

Money has run out, but we must keep genomics scheme - Sheep Ireland
The holding near Mooretown in Co Kildare.

Hedge funds 'active' as parcel of as-yet unzoned land in Co Kildare makes...
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Pat Clarke, Sheep Specialist, Teagasc demonstrates how to pare a ewe's hoof at a Teagasc Sheep Demonstration in Kilkenny Mart. Picture: Michael Brophy.

Lameness doesn't just affect a ewe's leg, it hits your pocket too
Dairy and beef have the highest level of understanding of any farm types, while sheep and tillage return lower understanding levels.

One in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm