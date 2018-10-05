Farm Ireland
Can Ireland produce anything other than cheddar cheese?

There's probably not a fridge in the country that doesn't contain a block of cheddar cheese
Catherine Hurley

Ireland needs to change its cheddar cheese facilities Gerry Boyle told the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

He said that 70pc of Irish cheddar goes to the UK, and Ireland must innovate around its cheddar cheese platforms to see if it can produce other cheeses that interests other consumers.

He also said that hopefully there will be a significantly long transition period around Brexit, which will give Ireland time to bring these products to market.

It comes as Conor Mulvihill, director of representative group Dairy Industry Ireland (part of employers' group Ibec), said recent CSO figures showed how a "looming no deal Brexit is a clear and present danger to our companies and their suppliers".

"From a dairy perspective - our cheddar trade is particular is exposed in almost every type of Brexit, and many of our members have initiated investment plans to reflect that exposure and mitigate the risk presented to companies and farmer suppliers."

In 2016 alone Irish companies exported cheddar with a value of almost €260m into the UK, Mr Mulvihill said.

In January 2017, UK imports of Cheddar of which Irish product accounts for some 8opc totalled just 4,162 tonnes, 633 tonnes (13pc) less than the same month last year, according to official UK customs figures.

Meanwhile, cumulative imports of cheddar stood at 96,567 tonnes, a decrease of 5,067 tonnes (5pc) from the previous year. Imports from Ireland were down 10,330 tonnes (12pc).

He said that WTO tariffs are set at a punitive €1,671 a tonne for this product.

“To put this amount of product behind a threatened tariff wall of an extra €130m plus a year would be disastrous for the industry as the UK represents the only viable market for cheddar.”

Online Editors

