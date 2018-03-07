Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Can Ireland learn lessons from the 'unprofitable' Welsh dairy sector?

Claire Fox

While we may have recently edged past Wales on the rugby pitch, Irish dairy farmers should take heed of a new survey which shows that three-quarters of dairy farms in Wales are currently unprofitable.

The new report issued by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) highlights that the average farm was making a loss of 14 pence per litre and that the average cost for a litre of milk was 28 pence per litre but when subsidies were removed this meant the cost of production was higher than income received for the milk.

While the Teagasc Outlook report told Irish agriculture stakeholders in December that the average income per dairy farmer in Ireland was €90,000 for 2017, it highlighted that a weakening in Irish farm milk prices in the region of 10pc was likely to take place as global milk supply growth begins to outpace milk demand growth in 2018.

The Welsh report also showed that most farmers were in their 60s, closely followed by the next group consisting of farmers in their 50s. This is not dissimilar to Irish agriculture where the average age of the overall farmer is 57 years of age.

Three-quarters of those wishing to exit dairy farming in Wales are small farms with fewer than 150 cows. This is a considerably larger average herd size than four years ago when 80 per cent of those wishing to exit had fewer than 100 cows.

The survey concluded that profitability in the Welsh dairy sector was on average lower than in England and added that “it is concerning how few farms were making any money from their farming business, and were presumably dependent on their subsidy payments”

While volatility and vulnerability could be on the cards for Ireland as a result of Brexit, Wales will too feel the effects of the UK’s exit from the European Union, however Rural Affairs secretary for Wales, Lesley Griffiths believes Brexit offers opportunities as well as challenges for the region.

“Brexit presents significant challenges to the agriculture industry but also opportunities. The industry and individual farmers must start to plan now for the future," she said.

Also Read

"Our dairy farmers need to be competitive and market-focused to compete with the best in the world. If this happens. then I firmly believe our dairy farmers have a bright future."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Co Monaghan farmer Tommy Wilkin with LacPatrick haulier Stephen McGuirk collecting milk on Saturday after the heavy snow. Tommy's farm was totally cut off after the snow and was forced to alleviate storage pressure by bringing a small tank of milk for collection by the truck on Saturday and Sunday

Record collections save dairy sector from worst of the storm
Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Management issues at the root of many calving health problems

TB reactor rate decline has stalled, new figures show
Busy time: calving season

Calving health measures pay big long-term benefits

Farmers face power cuts and disruptions to milk collections
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry CEO raises doubts on sustainability of milk prices
Philip Ruttle

'Early grass is money' - Limerick farm where a new soil and grass management...


Top Stories

Some 12,000 people affected by the 'Do Not Drink' notice

Kerosene spillage: Farmers told to avoid if possible using supply to livestock...
SMARTER FARMING: A Swiftflo Revolver rotary milking parlour in action

Global dairy prices fall as New Zealand supply ramps up
The damage at Winterheights, Taghmon, after sheds collapsed

'Base price of €7/kg needed to cover rising sheep sector costs'
It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Farms west of the Shannon could be key to meeting climate targets
Farmers stocking up on fodder at the Drumshanbo Horse Fair, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

'Restrictive fodder scheme' the reason only 2 applications have been made...
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

'Mission impossible' to prevent cuts to farm payments, says EU budget Chief

Fodder fears growing again as farmers pick up the pieces