Calving difficulty index revamped in EBI changes

Instead of an overall evaluation of a sire's calving difficulty, the proof will be split to show the bull's performance on dairy cows, dairy heifers, beef cows and beef heifers.

Dr Ross Evans of ICBF explained that the same data is being used, but it will now be presented differently.

The biggest change relates to how the calving difficulty index is presented. This is the first time in over 15 years that the index has been altered.

Dr Evans said the weakness in the current system is that there is no differentiation between heifers and cows, or between dairy and beef breeds.

"This means a high-reliability bull on paper may not be proven on the type of cow that you have," he said.

The new 'risk for use on heifer' trait will provide a more balanced selection option for farmers when choosing bulls for use on heifers.

Genomics

Another change agreed by the ICBF board involves the widening of the genomic reference population.

Up to now the genomic reference population was made up exclusively of Holstein and Friesian bulls.

From this week, however, the training or reference population has been broadened to include dairy cows and other breeds.

ICBF said extending the training or reference population, particularly in the context of female fertility, will see average EBI reliability increase from 50-52pc to over 60pc.

Changes to the maintenance index were also confirmed by ICBF. These evaluations are currently based on cull cow weights provided by the factories.

The new approach is to transition to the use of liveweight, which is more accurate because the cost of cow maintenance is based on the liveweight of the cow.

Up to now ICBF has been using cull cow weights obtained from beef processors. However, from next week liveweight data will be obtained from the marts and from farmers who record liveweight.

Andrew Cromie of ICBF said the updates would see little change in average EBI, however, he noted that there would be some changes in terms of individual bulls' ranking.

He also said dairy farmers not using EBI bulls are missing out on €35m value and continue to be a huge source of frustration.

Indo Farming