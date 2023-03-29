Calves should not be isolated in pens after birth, EU says

The recommendation is part of an ongoing revision of the European Union’s animal welfare legislation.

Dairy calves should not be kept in individual pens during their first weeks of life in order to improve animal welfare, according to the EU Food and Safety Authority (EFSA).

Instead, they should be housed in pairs or small groups and have sufficient space to rest and play and be provided comfortable bedding, scientists at the EFSA said in a report.

It said a newborn calf is usually removed from his mother immediately or a few hours after birth. Whereas, in nature, they lie together in groups whilst their mothers move off to graze.

EFSA’s scientists said long-cut fibrous feed such as hay should be provided to calves from the age of two weeks onwards and gradually increased over time. High intakes of fibre are needed to cover rumination and iron requirements.

Scientific evidence, it said shows that calves with limited contact with their mother frequently suffer from isolation stress and an inability to suckle. To improve their welfare, the young animals should be kept with the dam for a minimum of one day, although longer contact is recommended due to the welfare benefits for both calf and cow.

Current EU law allows for calves to be removed soon after birth to be shut into an individual pen for up to 8 weeks.

EFSA scientists assessed the husbandry systems used in the European Union for calves and identified hazards to which the animals are exposed and the associated consequences for their welfare.

The assessment provides scientific advice to support the decision-making by legislators as part of the ongoing revision of the European Union’s animal welfare legislation. A legislative proposal by the European Commission is expected in the second half of 2023.