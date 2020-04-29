Farming

Calls in Europe for EU-wide voluntary milk supply reduction

Cows are seen in a stable during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Braine-le-Comte, Belgium April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cows are seen in a stable during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Braine-le-Comte, Belgium April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cows are seen in a stable during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Braine-le-Comte, Belgium April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Philip Blenkinsop

EU plans to help the dairy sector weather the coronavirus crisis by storing surplus milk have come under fire from milk producers as prolonging rather than solving the problem.

The European Commission proposed last week financial support for storage costs for milk powder in private facilities in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It also allowed the milk sector collectively to plan production, exempting it from certain competition rules for up to six months.

The European Milk Board (EMB) and the Milk Producer Interest Group (MIG) argue such measures have not halted crises in the past, with stored milk powder still weighing on the market.