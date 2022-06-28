Calls for grass-based dairy and beef farms over 150 head to get exemption from eco permit system

Grass-based farms should be exempt from EU proposals seeking to introduce an environmental permit system on some dairy and beef farms under the bloc’s Industrial Emissions Directive.

Although the proposed stocking threshold for targeted farms was increased from 100 to 150 livestock units in the final proposal, farm organisations maintain any such regulation would be “irrational” and “unworkable” on Irish farms.

It comes as the first debate on the proposed changes is expected to go before the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee this autumn.

Midlands North-West MEP Colm Markey said: “There are two key points to this directive. Firstly, the stocking rate of 150 livestock units will hit family farms and they need to be exempt or the target brought up higher in line with a more industrial agricultural operation.

“Secondly, this ultimately covers housing units — similar to a pig and poultry unit. There has to be some recognition given to a grass-based system and animals that are only housed for part of the year — certainly less than six months — which should be treated differently.

“I want clarity on this issue and, if possible, these type of farms should be exempt or given a derogation on the basis that the animals are not housed in an industrial facility all year round.”

IFA raised this matter with EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski when he addressed the association’s National Council recently.

A spokesperson said: “The commissioner said it will now only affect a small number of farmers — six to seven per cent — in total. He believed that this was as much as could be achieved.

“The continuing cost of compliance and new level of bureaucracy would be our greatest concern.

“The fact that the vast majority of farmers utilise the grazing potential that we in Ireland are privileged to have seems to have been lost in the overall directive.”

ICMSA President Pat McCormack lobbied EU officials on the matter in Brussels last week.

“We object to the way this directive will psychologically position farming as subject to industrial regulatory framework. It all seems part of this relentless agenda to reclassify farming and food production as a kind of ‘problem’ that has to be regulated.”