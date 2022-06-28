Farming

Calls for grass-based dairy and beef farms over 150 head to get exemption from eco permit system

There are calls for some recognition given to a grass-based system. Expand
MEP Colm Markey. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand

There are calls for some recognition given to a grass-based system.

MEP Colm Markey. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Claire Mc Cormack

Grass-based farms should be exempt from EU proposals seeking to introduce an environmental permit system on some dairy and beef farms under the bloc’s Industrial Emissions Directive.

Although the proposed stocking threshold for targeted farms was increased from 100 to 150 livestock units in the final proposal, farm organisations maintain any such regulation would be “irrational” and “unworkable” on Irish farms.

