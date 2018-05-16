Calls for 'common sense' approach to new slurry rules

The ICMSA are calling on the Department to adopt a common-sense approach to new slurry spreading rules for farmers operating with a nitrates derogation.

The ICMSA are calling on the Department to adopt a common-sense approach to new slurry spreading rules for farmers operating with a nitrates derogation.

Over 7000 farmers are in a nitrates derogation, the majority of these are dairy farmers.

The new rules applied to the derogation this year insist that farmers in a derogation must have over 50pc of their slurry spread by the 15 June this June. The ICMSA says given the spring farmers have had many farmers will find it impossible to abide by this rule.

“Only now are farmers finding their feet, but grass growth is still well behind and the silage growing season will be delayed despite our best efforts” said Denis Drennan, Chairman of the Farm and Rural Affairs Committee “we want to use our slurry effectively and apply it after the first cut of silage. "There’s no point in spreading slurry on heavy covers just to meet a calendar date”.