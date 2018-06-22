Calls for changes to rules to let farmers make hay while the sun shines

FarmIreland.ie

Farming organisations are calling for changes to be made to GLAS rules to allow traditional hay meadows be mowed over the coming days.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/calls-for-changes-to-rules-to-let-farmers-make-hay-while-the-sun-shines-37038861.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article35996093.ece/75075/AUTOCROP/h342/2014-07-29_bus_1975777_I1.JPG