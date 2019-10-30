Butter tariffs issue unlikely to be resolved until after the 2020 US election, warns Dairygold boss

Speaking at the annual Macra na Feirme conference in Corrin, Co Cork, Mr Woulfe said one of the biggest disrupters in recent times was the announcement by the US that it is imposing 25pc duties on Irish dairy products due to an ongoing dispute between Boeing and Airbus.

"The US/EU trade war impacted us hugely. There's a 25pc tariff imposed on Kerrygold butter going to the US that is manufactured in Mitchelstown.

"There's 25pc on Jarlsberg cheese manufactured in Mogeely. In trying to be progressive in adding value for premium new markets, all of a sudden the US/EU challenge, the Airbus vs Boeing issue is impacting Dairygold.

Vegans

"There's uncertainty, we don't know when it'll be solved. It's hanging on probably an election in the US which doesn't happen until the end of 2020. No matter how well you are planning, you couldn't have anticipated what is happening between Boeing and Airbus would impact dairy."

As the theme of the conference was "Disruption in Agriculture", Mr Woulfe pointed out that the vegan and alternative dairies theme was a disruptor and the industry needs to get better at defending itself against these groups and trends.

"The vegan group and the alternative dairy are small in percentage but really noisy and well able to get their message across. As an industry we need to be able to defend ourselves better because there's a question mark on their nutritional value not to mind their cost.

"Science should win out. The one thing that is for sure with the alternatives is that they are very good at debating but have a narrow feed of knowledge."

