Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Biden spending bill ignites debate over US dairy methane pollution

Some say supporting a market for biomethane fuel would delay a transition to an all-electric future. Expand

Close

Some say supporting a market for biomethane fuel would delay a transition to an all-electric future.

Some say supporting a market for biomethane fuel would delay a transition to an all-electric future.

Some say supporting a market for biomethane fuel would delay a transition to an all-electric future.

Leah Douglas and Nichola Groom

As U.S. President Joe Biden's administration seeks to revive its ambitious social spending and climate plan in Congress, environmental groups and the farm industry are at odds over proposed subsidies aimed at offsetting agriculture's substantial contribution to global warming.

Tax credits and grants proposed in the administration's sweeping "Build Back Better" bill(BBB) would bolster the small but fast-growing market for manure-based methane gas by supporting construction of machines that trap the gas from open manure pits on dairy farms and other livestock operations.

Most Watched

Privacy