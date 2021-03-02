Banks seek Department’s advice on future finance for dairy farmers

National banks are reaching out to the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) for advice on facilitating future finance to dairy farmers, the Farming Independent understands.

Sources confirmed the move saying that banks are “getting worried” about pressures mounting on the dairy sector to “stabilise the herd”.

It follows months of high-level talks on increased environmental measures for dairying under the next Nitrates Action Programme, due to commence in January 2022, to tackle rising emissions and deteriorating water quality issues in some counties that have experienced localised intensification since the abolition of quotas in 2015.

Sources said: “Farmers are doing up business plans on the basis of ‘x’ number of cows and volume of milk. They are getting ready to sit down with their bank on the basis of those plans and they are ringing us because they need to know what is coming down the line.

“The banks have started to ring too and one of the banks have said they want the Department to do a roadshow with them.

"They are getting worried and want DAFM to talk to their accountants to keep them informed because if a farmer says to the accountant ‘I’m thinking of expanding’ at least the accountant will be informed of the risk too.”

AIB and BOI

Annually, within AIB, the largest proportion of new money to the agricultural sector goes to dairy –with finance used to support land purchase, farm buildings, infrastructure and stock among both existing and new entrants to dairying, from both traditional and increasingly non-traditional dairy locations.

However, Donal Whelton, AIB Head of Agriculture, said there is “a broad understanding” that change is coming to the sector.

“Although Ireland is currently one of the most carbon efficient food producers globally, there is a broad understanding among most within the sector, and across all sectors, that a change to some practices is inevitable.

"While undoubtedly there are a number of areas requiring further action and increased attention across all SME sectors, many farmers are already invested and on their journey to improve on-farm performance, from social, economic and environmental perspectives – evidenced by their increased focus on herd genetics; soil fertility; grassland management and indeed greater utilisation of protected urea; Low Emission Slurry Equipment (LESS); and other best practice/ technologies.

“AIB has a long and proud tradition of backing the Irish dairy sector, and we remain committed to supporting its continued development and transition into the future.”

Eoin Lowry, Head of Agriculture at Bank of Ireland, said the bank is also committed to supporting the dairy sector’s “sustainable growth”, adding that the back is already seeing increased funding requests from dairy farmers for investment in environmentally sustainable measures such as LESS and the development of covered slurry tanks.

"Our belief is that the dairy industry will continue to become more efficient as a result of increased environmental regulations, which will improve cash flows and the economic sustainability of dairy farms.

"There is significant research being conducted at present into methane mitigation measures, and this provides us with confidence as to the bank’s future outlook and risk appetite for the sector.

“We are confident that BOI’s overall credit policy, and risk assessment approach towards this sector is appropriate to mitigate the challenges and developments facing it,” he said.