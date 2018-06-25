Bandon dairy farm wins Carbery Quality Milk Award 2018

Bandon dairy farmers James, Pat and Theresa O’Neill, from Clohane, Bandon have been announced winners of the overall prize at the 2018 Carbery Quality Milk Awards held recently in the Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Bandon dairy farmers James, Pat and Theresa O’Neill, from Clohane, Bandon have been announced winners of the overall prize at the 2018 Carbery Quality Milk Awards held recently in the Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

This is a family partnership with James farming in partnership with his parents Theresa & Pat. The O’Neill family are milking 210 cows with a 20 unit milking parlour.

They were also selected as the regional winners for Bandon Co-op, where they supply their milk for processing in Carbery’s Ballineen facility. Regional winners from the other three shareholder co-ops were Conor and Kevin Moloney, Boxtown, Kilbrittain, from Barryroe Co-op; Brendan and Pauline O’Driscoll, Shreelane, Leap, from Drinagh Co-op, and Colm and Ber O’Sullivan, Kilbree, Clonakilty, from Lisavaird Co-op.

Each finalist was commended for their outstanding attention to detail, with an emphasis on milk quality, sustainability, healthy cows, hygienic facilities and excellent farming practices, all of which are essential to Carbery’s quality of raw material supply which leads to a superior end product. Owned by farming families, Carbery Group processes close to 500 million litres of milk per annum to produce award-winning cheeses and food ingredients in Ballineen.