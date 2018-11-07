Autumn grass surge delivered exceptional milk protein results

What a pleasure it has been farming for the last month.

Ground conditions were superb with grass growth more or less matching demand combined with the support of some concentrates and a small amount of bale silage.

While the late autumn growth spurt is now running out of energy, the exceptional growth that we hoped for after the drought materialised and has delivered extra grass in a year it is so desperately required. Dry ground

A real bonus this autumn has come in the form of extra grass utilised as a result of the dry ground which is much more favourable than the disastrous situation we had this time last year.

I have noticed that over the last two months the cows are repairing and levelling the ground damaged in the wet backend of 2017.

Clean out has been excellent which will aid tillering of the grass sward and ensure no destructive residuals are left over the winter. While the high growth rates fuelled by late fertiliser were lower in dry matter, for the most part there was no negative outcome because there was less rain on the leaf and most farmers had fed a bit more grain to protect scarce silage reserves.

In fact I see some exceptional milk test results coming back from the co-op.

While we are going to produce milk with a lower overall protein percentage than normal for 2018, the current figures are exceptional for us.