Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 11 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Arla to ask suppliers to plant more trees in efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 30pc

Arla is headquartered in Denmark.
Arla is headquartered in Denmark.

Andreas Mortensen

Farmers’ cooperative Arla Foods, one of the world’s biggest dairy firms, plans to reduce carbon emissions by 30pc over the next decade to meet rising demand from consumers for more sustainable products, it said on Sunday.

The target comes as Arla, owned by 10,300 farmers in Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom, faces increasing pressure along with the rest of the food industry to reduce emissions.

Livestock farming alone is responsible for up to 18pc of the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, according to the United Nations.

“We believe that a growing number of consumers are willing to reward the most sustainable dairy farmers by paying a little more for their milk in the same way as we have seen with organic dairy,” said Arla Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh.

Arla plans to switch to more sustainable operations such as renewable energy, sustainable packaging and lower waste production, while farmers can plant more trees and bushes to help absorb carbon and improve biodiversity.

Today, one liter of Arla milk emits 1.15 kilogram of carbon dioxide, which it aims to cut by 30 percent by 2030 and to zero by 2050.

Arla’s milk production will however still emit methane, a greenhouse gas which is produced through cows’ digestion. The company is looking into the cows’ feed composition to make them less gassy, for the sake of farmers and the environment.

The United Nations says people need to change the way they use energy to eat, travel and live, for example by cutting meat and dairy consumption, driving electric vehicles or taking public transport, and buying low-carbon products.

Also Read

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

March milk volumes forecast to rise by up to 10pc
Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

We have been given the all clear after a six-month TB lockdown
Stock image.

Ornua's purchase price index increases slightly
Phase 2 of the four-year IJCP was launched by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and the Department of Agriculture in January

Dairy sector at risk of missing Johne's target
Seamus Scallan, Wicklow Cattle Company

Dairy calf prices plummet as shipping backlog hits trade
Dairy Council chief Zoe Kavanagh

Veganism a passing fad and 'will only last two to three years' - claims Dairy...
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Fonterra cuts full year earnings outlook, to not pay interim dividend


Top Stories

Pig farmers are at their 'wit's end'

Pig farmers 'in despair' as prices hit a 15-year low
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, IFA President Joe Healy, EU Brexit Negotiating Chief Michel Barnier and Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney. Pic: Chris Donoghue/twitter

Healy meets Barnier ahead of crucial week for Brexit

Old-style Carlow holding for close to the million
Buyers gather ringside at Roscrea Mart last week. Photo: Kevin Byrne Photography

'We are getting very mixed messages on climate action'
Land leasing rates have reached €350 an acre this spring with the demand underpinned by dairy farmers looking for grazing and fodder

Take a 'belt and braces' approach on land leasing
Stock photo

Farmers leading drive to combat loneliness
Eamon O'Connell

Vet on how suckler farmers can maximise gains during the spring calving...