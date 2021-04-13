Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

An Taisce: New dairy plants face same fate as peat power stations

An Taisce warns that new facilities could be debt risk as it pledges to ‘continue to scrutinise’ developments

Contentious: Glanbia's proposed Belview plant Expand
ICMSA president Pat McCormack Expand

Close

Contentious: Glanbia's proposed Belview plant

Contentious: Glanbia's proposed Belview plant

ICMSA president Pat McCormack

ICMSA president Pat McCormack

/

Contentious: Glanbia's proposed Belview plant

Claire Mc Cormack

NEW dairy plants could face a similar fate to “the abandoned peat power plants” of the midlands, An Taisce has warned.

The National Trust for Ireland, which advocates for environmental conservation and sustainable development, has cautioned that prospective investment in future dairy processing facilities “could become a debt risk”.

Most Watched

Privacy