Alternatives to milk boom as consumers turn to vegan diet

Sales of plant-based milks have soared in the last year amid the increasing popularity of vegan diets.

New data shows a 40pc increase in the amount of plant-based milk sold in Irish supermarkets in January, when compared to the same period last year.

The increase was fuelled by the rise of 'Veganuary' - where people choose to go on a vegan diet for the first month of the year.

Almond, soy and oat milks are among the varieties that have become popular.

Kantar Worldpanel, the market research firm that compiled the data, said in January that Irish consumers were trying to be healthy after the Christmas excess.

The figures cover the four weeks to January 27 this year compared with the same period in 2018.

"After an indulgent festive period, many Irish shoppers started the year with good intentions and January sales of fruit and vegetables were up €7m year on year," said Kantar's consumer insight director Douglas Faughnan.

"Vegetable side dishes and vegetarian sausages and burgers collectively rose by 35pc and, amid the rising popularity of 'Veganuary', sales of plant-based milks were 40pc higher than in January 2018."