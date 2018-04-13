Alarm bells are ringing but weather data suggests we are over the worst
This year is shaping up as one that will be deeply etched in farmers' memories for all the wrong reasons.
Just like 2013 it's cold and we are running out of fodder, be it grass and/or silage, on the majority of farms.
Stress levels are high for man and beast. For much of the time it's just too damn wet. And then there is the potential cost of trying to pay your way out of this situation.
Whether it's cashflow worries, increased production costs or simply the logistics and organisation the situation demands, all these factors are mentally draining.
And this is on top of the usual heavy spring workload of feeding fodder and trying to minimise damage if cows do get out to grass.
I don't think many dairy farmers can last much more than the month in these conditions, so the only consolation is that we are all in the same or similar boat.
Last year, overall, was a dry year compared to the previous five, but on reviewing the situation I noted that over the past eight months (August to March) rainfall here in Kerry totalled 981ml.
For six of those eight months, rainfall exceeded 100ml per month.