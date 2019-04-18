"If you think you have enough grass at the start of the second rotation, then you probably have too much grass" is a common quotation from farmers who are seasoned campaigners when it comes to grass measuring.

Advice: We are hitting the two most important weeks of the year for grass management

And "I'd rather be looking at it than for it" is the common retort you get from those who don't measure grass. Which camp are you in?

Quantities of grass on farms are well ahead of where they normally would be for this time of year, which is primarily due to the exceptional grass growth we experienced over the winter months.

Grass growth rates since then have tracked along expected lines with Pasturebase showing national growth rates to be 27kg DM/Ha last week and expected to rise this week.

To those that measure regularly, this is the growth rate they expect. For those that don't measure; "there's no growth at the moment", is the common phrase we hear.

The attached graphic shows that this year's growth has been slightly ahead of the five-year average.

There appears to be a big variation on farms at the moment in terms of average farm covers. Those that left cows out early and followed a spring rotation plan finished their first rotation sometime over the past two weeks.

Those that delayed turnout, have very heavy covers of grass ahead of cows and are struggling to get good clean-outs in paddocks. The first round may not finish for another fortnight or more on many of these farms unless paddocks are skipped.