Active farmer requirement could boost long-term land leasing

Study finds that the probability of capital investment on 'renting dairy farms' rises as the length of land leases increases.

Conacre arrangements remain the most common rental agreement, despite the tax incentives that are available for the renting out of land on longer leases.

Conacre arrangements remain the most common rental agreement, despite the tax incentives that are available for the renting out of land on longer leases.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A requirement for land to be actively farmed could boost the amount of idle or underutilised land being rented on long-term leases, new research has suggested.

Researchers in UCC and Teagasc examined the impact of long-term land leases on-farm investment on dairy farms following the introduction of increased tax incentives for long-term leasing in 2015.

