Active farmer requirement could boost long-term land leasing

A requirement for land to be actively farmed could boost the amount of idle or underutilised land being rented on long-term leases, new research has suggested.

Researchers in UCC and Teagasc examined the impact of long-term land leases on-farm investment on dairy farms following the introduction of increased tax incentives for long-term leasing in 2015.

Just 23pc of farms were renting land for a duration of 5 years or longer in 2018, the study found, although the practice is said to have increased in more recent years.

However, conacre arrangements remain the most common rental agreement, despite the tax incentives that are available for the renting out of land on longer leases.

The study shows that the probability of capital investment on 'renting dairy farms' rises as the length of land leases increases.

A positive association between the length of leases and the level of capital investment was also found, and this is increasingly evident when a farm has a high portion of rented land.

However, the likelihood of a farmer investing in their herd was not found to be affected by the length of leases and the level of herd investment is only influenced by the time period.

"This highlights that tenure security is less important to the decision to invest in the herd. This is because dairy cows are a liquid asset that can be easily sold if a land lease is discontinued," the study concluded.

The research led by UCC Lecturer in Economics Tracy Bradfield questioned the investment levels that may be achieved if more farmers were to rent land on long-term leases or if existing renters were to rent land for longer periods.

It suggested the introduction of minimum durations for rental agreements could be considered as it has increased the quantity of rented land in some European countries.

However, the authors said it is not clear if a 'one size fits all' approach is best when land and farmers' requirements vary, and it is possible that minimum term contracts may prevent some land from entering the land sales market and creating full tenure security within this timeframe.

"Evidence from France and the Netherlands suggests that regulations that are very strict can discourage farmers from renting out their land," the study concluded.

However, it said increased tax incentives may be a more suitable alternative to achieve greater security of land by enticing more farmers to rent out their land for longer periods if they feel renting out land provides the lowest opportunity cost.

A requirement for land to be actively farmed, as implemented in Norway should also be considered as it encourages farmers to rent out idle or underutilised land.

The also research assessed the actions of young farmers and found that, when compared to other farmers, they are no more likely to invest in their herd or capital.

This it said may be interpreted as a 'warning sign' for inter-generational renewal because investment provides an indication of the desire of young farmers, and likely successors, to invest in the future of the farm.