Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'A lot of commercial farmers are buying robots and taking out parlours - these guys are not fools'

Michael Downey made the switch to a robotic milking system six years ago and believes the technology is the way forward for the majority of Irish dairy farmers

Convert: Michael Downey pictured on his farm in Windgap, Co Kilkenny. He was an early adapter to robotic milking and now offers independent consultancy to other farmers going down the robotic route. Expand
Dairy herd on the Downey farm Expand
Efficient: Michael Downey says he reduced the time spent milking from five hours a day to 30-40 minutes with the robotic milking system installed on an 80ac outfarm Expand
Good moo-d: Cows being milked by a robotic system are &quot;happier&quot; and have higher milk yields, says Michael Downey Expand

Close

Convert: Michael Downey pictured on his farm in Windgap, Co Kilkenny. He was an early adapter to robotic milking and now offers independent consultancy to other farmers going down the robotic route.

Convert: Michael Downey pictured on his farm in Windgap, Co Kilkenny. He was an early adapter to robotic milking and now offers independent consultancy to other farmers going down the robotic route.

Dairy herd on the Downey farm

Dairy herd on the Downey farm

Efficient: Michael Downey says he reduced the time spent milking from five hours a day to 30-40 minutes with the robotic milking system installed on an 80ac outfarm

Efficient: Michael Downey says he reduced the time spent milking from five hours a day to 30-40 minutes with the robotic milking system installed on an 80ac outfarm

Good moo-d: Cows being milked by a robotic system are &quot;happier&quot; and have higher milk yields, says Michael Downey

Good moo-d: Cows being milked by a robotic system are "happier" and have higher milk yields, says Michael Downey

/

Convert: Michael Downey pictured on his farm in Windgap, Co Kilkenny. He was an early adapter to robotic milking and now offers independent consultancy to other farmers going down the robotic route.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

'Many early adopters of milking parlours were laughed at too, but you don't see many lads now milking with buckets." - that's Kilkenny dairy farmer Michael Downey's take on recent criticisms of robotic milking.

A pioneer of the technology in Ireland, he has set up a consultancy to help other farmers make the switch to robotics.

He switched to robotic milking in 2014 on the family farm in Windgap where they were milking 70 cows at the time. "Milking on the home farm involved us going out the public road. My father always used to say one of our out farms was a more suitable dairy platform, but it was eight miles away."

Related Content