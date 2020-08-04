'A lot of commercial farmers are buying robots and taking out parlours - these guys are not fools'

'Many early adopters of milking parlours were laughed at too, but you don't see many lads now milking with buckets." - that's Kilkenny dairy farmer Michael Downey's take on recent criticisms of robotic milking.

A pioneer of the technology in Ireland, he has set up a consultancy to help other farmers make the switch to robotics.

He switched to robotic milking in 2014 on the family farm in Windgap where they were milking 70 cows at the time. "Milking on the home farm involved us going out the public road. My father always used to say one of our out farms was a more suitable dairy platform, but it was eight miles away."

Michael considered moving the cows down there and installing a regular milking parlour, but changed his mind after attending a robotic milking open day on a farm in Tipperary in 2013.

"I put one and one together and I got two. I said 'I'll put a robot down there instead'. In the space of three months, I had myself convinced into buying one," he says.

The following June, Michael turned off the milking parlour on the home farm for the last time and brought the cows down to the outfarm and the robot.

"It was a big financial move at the time, even with the robot and the milk tank being grant-aided, and we had to build a shed.

"We spent €130,000 on the robot, €130,000 on building and then bought the bulk tank. It was really a greenfield site," Michael explains.

Despite the big money involved, he describes it as the best investment he's ever made.

"I was in my late 30s at the time and milking cows is not everyone's favourite job. It's seven days a week. Cutting back on work was another key motivator," he says.

"All of a sudden we went from having five hours a day gone between getting cows in and milking and getting them out again, right down to 30-40 minutes a day with the robot. It was a massive saving and that 40 minutes could be down to 10 if you were in a hurry and the cows would be milked just as good."

Michael explains that the workload on the original farm set-up "was gone into two labour units".

"Dad and I were there at the time, sadly he is no longer with us, but he was kind of cutting back. We have three 80-acre farms, and a good bit was going on and the labour certainly was a challenge.

"Now the farm can be worked as one labour unit with the robot. That is despite the fact there would be two units of work if you spoke to a Teagasc person calculating it based on livestock units".

Expand Close Efficient: Michael Downey says he reduced the time spent milking from five hours a day to 30-40 minutes with the robotic milking system installed on an 80ac outfarm / Facebook

Efficient: Michael Downey says he reduced the time spent milking from five hours a day to 30-40 minutes with the robotic milking system installed on an 80ac outfarm

With the robot, the time saved everyday compounds, says Michael, noting that Teagasc would say it's 22 hours a week or 37pc less time spent milking.

"After two weeks that's 44 hours, that's a lot of time to spend doing the other jobs that need doing on the farm."

Apart from the obvious advantages of getting the cows off the road and the labour and lifestyle benefits, there are other advantages.

"The robot always milks the cows the same way," says Michael.

"Robotic milking has shown that it facilitates higher milk yields, happier cows and improved health amongst the herd."

Daily reports on health, somatic cell count, protein, butterfat, lactose and fertility from the robotic system enables the farmer to monitor the health and performance of each individual cow much more closely, he says.

Costs

Michael installed his second Lely robot in 2016 and grant aid again took the brunt of the cost.

"We are milking 120 cows now. I didn't go looking to fill it up or anything. They (robots) work better when they are not flat out," he says, highlighting that 70 cows per robot is a figure that most farmers use as a yardstick.

Expand Close Dairy herd on the Downey farm / Facebook

Dairy herd on the Downey farm

Michael estimates that the robot will pay for itself in seven years and believes there is no reason why a robot cannot be suitable in the vast majority of dairy set-ups.

"The average new entrant, say a former suckler farmer, it would cost him after the grant somewhere between €120,000-150,000 to do the building and buy the robot," Michael says, adding that they would obviously need to price a parlour too.

"I had a farmer case recently where the parlour was about €50,000 cheaper, but he was talking about a very basic parlour. It's important farmers compare like with like and consider the costs of heat detection, cell counter, and having to milk the cows.

"If you do the figures on it and if you value your time and add up the cost of the extra 20 hours a week milking, you wouldn't be long depleting the difference in the costs," he says.

"The new fella that wants to get in on the cheap will be able to buy a parlour for two-thirds the cost of a robot say, €80,000.

"However, the problem arises in a few years when you have to spend another bit on it, such as cluster removers or heat detection."

These add-ons are not cheap, and according to Michael the "next thing is the guy could have €100,000 spent in a few years' time, and the robot is still niggling away in the back of his head".

He believes there hasn't been enough independent research on robotic milking in Ireland.

"If you look at other countries where there is a lot of robotic milking, we are at the bottom of a curve heading steeply upwards.

"What I see happening on the ground at the moment is a lot of the commercial dairy farmers with 150 to 200 cows buying robots and taking out the parlour. These guys are not fools," he adds.

'It's the man, not the robot, that's usually the problem when things go wrong'

Expand Close Good moo-d: Cows being milked by a robotic system are "happier" and have higher milk yields, says Michael Downey / Facebook

Good moo-d: Cows being milked by a robotic system are "happier" and have higher milk yields, says Michael Downey

"In my experience, if you were to ring 100 farmers using robots, you might get one disgruntled guy," says Michael Downey.

"Problems on farms with robots are very rarely due to the cow or the machine - it's most commonly the man."

In the six years since Michael installed his robot, he has been involved in all sides of the sector.

He spent five years as a contractor for a robotic milking company - he assisted first hand with the process of new start-up robotic farms.

This involved helping farmers plan their buildings, grazing platforms and other matters relating to the changeover.

With this experience and his own knowledge of running a robotic dairy enterprise, Michael felt there was a niche in the market for an independent advisor.

He now operates his own consulting business, Downey Robotic Sales, and offers advice to farmers considering the switch to robots.

Questions

"Whether it's a farmer looking at upgrading an old parlour or a new entrant looking to get into cows, rather than having the salesman coming out into the yard I am there to give the farmer some independent advice," he says.

For Michael, there are a host of critical questions farmers need to ask themselves before making such an important decision.

"Is the robot going to suit him? How much will it cost to put it in his yard? What's the cheapest way to do it? The actual cost can vary a lot, depending on the case," he says.

Michael has worked on a variety of projects in several counties. These have ranged from family units with two generations of farming and father-and-daughter farm businesses to new entrants to dairying.