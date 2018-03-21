7 things the most efficient dairy farmers do on a daily basis

Since the abolition of the EU milk quota in 2015, the increased demand for labour has become a major challenge for Irish dairy farmers. However, a recent Teagasc study shows that there are eight things that the most efficient dairy farmers are doing on a daily basis to cut time off their working day.

Number of cows to milk

The study showed that the most efficient dairy farmers had on average nine rows of cows to milk as opposed to 11 rows of cows on less efficient farms. Since milking is one of the most time-consuming tasks for farmers, it shows how small changes can make a big difference when it comes to labour saving. Automatic Backing Gate

On the most efficient dairy farms, farmers have an automatic backing gate installed in their milking parlour. Scraping gates, up and over backing gates and circular backing gates can lead to labour savings as they are customised to fit your farm and lead to better cow flow overall. Once-a-day milking