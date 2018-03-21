7 things the most efficient dairy farmers do on a daily basis
Since the abolition of the EU milk quota in 2015, the increased demand for labour has become a major challenge for Irish dairy farmers. However, a recent Teagasc study shows that there are eight things that the most efficient dairy farmers are doing on a daily basis to cut time off their working day.
Number of cows to milk
The study showed that the most efficient dairy farmers had on average nine rows of cows to milk as opposed to 11 rows of cows on less efficient farms. Since milking is one of the most time-consuming tasks for farmers, it shows how small changes can make a big difference when it comes to labour saving.
Automatic Backing Gate
On the most efficient dairy farms, farmers have an automatic backing gate installed in their milking parlour. Scraping gates, up and over backing gates and circular backing gates can lead to labour savings as they are customised to fit your farm and lead to better cow flow overall.
Once-a-day milking
While some farmers are yet to get on board with once-a-day milking in the spring, the study highlights that the most labour effective dairy farmers perform once-a-day milking for at least four weeks in the year during spring time. This means the farmer can milk cows in the morning and then spend the rest of the day calving cows and feeding.
Delivering feed