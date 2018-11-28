7 things employees look for before working on a dairy farm

Making a dairy farm an attractive place to work is of increasing importance to Irish dairy farmers in recent years. Future predictions expect a further 2,000 further workers will be needed by 2025 to enter the sector, according to Teagasc.

Farm assistant, Cormac Desmond from Innishannon Co Cork spoke about different aspects of a farm that makes it a more attractive place to work as an employee at the recent National Dairy Conference.

Set start and finish time

Cormac explained that when a farmer appreciates that he has other commitments off-farm and needs to be finished at an agreed time, this helps both to attract staff and to retain them.

“I’ve other commitments than working on the farm, be it training or college in the past, as long as farmers understood this, and I did need to leave by a certain time, it made it a better place to work in.”

Roster

Not alone does the roster allow for workers to plan ahead, it also makes organising work around off-farm commitments that much easier, according to Cormac.

“It works very well, in that you can talk to your colleagues and organise a swap in advance. You know who’s working when and can work around a match if needs be,” he said.