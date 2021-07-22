500-cow east Cork farm wins Dairygold milk quality title 

Pictured on their farm in Whitechurch, Co. Cork are the 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Award Winners John, Teresa, John (Jnr) and Victor O`Sullivan and David McGrath with Dairygold Chairman Mr. John O’Gorman and Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe.

Dairygold milk suppliers John, Teresa, John (Jnr) and Victor O`Sullivan from Whitechurch, East Cork have scooped the title of overall winner of the 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards.

The family are now the fourth generation to run the family business, with the help of Farm Manager David McGrath.

The O’Sullivan’s currently milk 500 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows under the renowned herd prefix of ‘Lisduff’. The herd is a well-known national pedigree Holstein-Friesian herd with a strong emphasis on commercial milk production.

John and his wife Teresa have five sons John (Jnr.), Victor, Donal, Robert and Colm, with John and Victor the fourth generation to run the farm.

The O’Sullivan farm was noted by the judges for its outstanding attention to detail, exceptional production standards and excellent example of what good management coupled with a willingness to strive for continuous improvement can achieve, while their focus on farm efficiency and performance in cow fertility and milk output was praised by the judges.

The judges also applauded them on their significant work in reducing antibiotic usage on the farm having a 90pc selective dry cow therapy target last year.

Speaking about the awards, Dairygold Chairman John O’Gorman said the O’Sullivan’s are an excellent example of how consistent improvements over time can yield fantastic results.

The awards were based on 2020 milk quality data for all 2,700 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare. A shortlist was drawn up from each of the six Dairygold regions. Eighteen finalists underwent adjudication by Don Crowley, Teagasc Dairy Specialist and Ciara Donovan, Dairygold Farm Sustainability Advisor.

The review took account of milk quality, dairy facilities, herd health and welfare, sustainability and general efficiencies and farm health and safety.

Milk Quality Regional Award Winners 2020

East Cork Region

Regional Winner John and Teresa O’Sullivan, Lisduff, Whitechurch, Co.Cork

Regional Finalist Padraig Motherway, Barnfield, Ballymacoda, Co. Cork

Regional Finalist Kevin Morrissey , Roches Point, Trabolgan, Midleton, Co. Cork

Mallow Region

Regional Winner John and Paul Sheehan, Glashaboy, Carrignavar, Co.Cork

Regional Finalist John, Breda and Tim O'Riordan, Monee, Mourneabbey, Mallow, Co. Cork

Regional Finalist Shane O'Donoghue, Tullig, Millstreet, Co. Cork

Mid Cork

Regional Winner Michael and John Murphy, Skehanagh, Ballinhassig, Co.Cork

Regional Finalist and

Sustainability Winner Michael and Emmet Bradfield, Tullyglass, Inniskeane, Co.Cork

Regional Finalist Conor McSweeney, Knockour, Aghabullogue, Co. Cork

Mitchelstown

Regional Winner John and Michelle Fox, Kilgarriffe, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick

Regional Finalist John Tobin, Coolaneague, Kilworth, Co. Cork

Regional Finalist David Kent Jnr. Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork

Limerick Region

Regional Winner Terence Eileen and Brendan Reidy, Killaculleen, Tournafulla, Co.Limerick

Regional Finalist Patrick O'Brien Ballycullhane, Kildimo, Co. Limerick

Regional Finalist Christy Morey Ballysheen, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare

Tipperary Region

Regional Winner Thomas and Margaret Horan, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Regional Finalist Michael Fogarty , Kildangan, Ballycommon, Co. Tipperary

Regional Finalist Michael and Anne Slattery, Kildonogue, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary