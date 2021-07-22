500-cow east Cork farm wins Dairygold milk quality title 

Dairygold milk suppliers John, Teresa, John (Jnr) and Victor O`Sullivan from Whitechurch, East Cork have scooped the title of overall winner of the 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards.
The family are now the fourth generation to run the family business, with the help of Farm Manager David McGrath.
The O’Sullivan’s currently milk 500 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows under the renowned herd prefix of ‘Lisduff’. The herd is a well-known national pedigree Holstein-Friesian herd with a strong emphasis on commercial milk production.
John and his wife Teresa have five sons John (Jnr.), Victor, Donal, Robert and Colm, with John and Victor the fourth generation to run the farm.
The O’Sullivan farm was noted by the judges for its outstanding attention to detail, exceptional production standards and excellent example of what good management coupled with a willingness to strive for continuous improvement can achieve, while their focus on farm efficiency and performance in cow fertility and milk output was praised by the judges.
The judges also applauded them on their significant work in reducing antibiotic usage on the farm having a 90pc selective dry cow therapy target last year.
Speaking about the awards, Dairygold Chairman John O’Gorman said the O’Sullivan’s are an excellent example of how consistent improvements over time can yield fantastic results.
The awards were based on 2020 milk quality data for all 2,700 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare. A shortlist was drawn up from each of the six Dairygold regions. Eighteen finalists underwent adjudication by Don Crowley, Teagasc Dairy Specialist and Ciara Donovan, Dairygold Farm Sustainability Advisor.
The review took account of milk quality, dairy facilities, herd health and welfare, sustainability and general efficiencies and farm health and safety.
Milk Quality Regional Award Winners 2020
East Cork Region
Regional Winner John and Teresa O’Sullivan, Lisduff, Whitechurch, Co.Cork
Regional Finalist Padraig Motherway, Barnfield, Ballymacoda, Co. Cork
Regional Finalist Kevin Morrissey , Roches Point, Trabolgan, Midleton, Co. Cork
Mallow Region
Regional Winner John and Paul Sheehan, Glashaboy, Carrignavar, Co.Cork
Regional Finalist John, Breda and Tim O'Riordan, Monee, Mourneabbey, Mallow, Co. Cork
Regional Finalist Shane O'Donoghue, Tullig, Millstreet, Co. Cork
Mid Cork
Regional Winner Michael and John Murphy, Skehanagh, Ballinhassig, Co.Cork
Regional Finalist and
Sustainability Winner Michael and Emmet Bradfield, Tullyglass, Inniskeane, Co.Cork
Regional Finalist Conor McSweeney, Knockour, Aghabullogue, Co. Cork
Mitchelstown
Regional Winner John and Michelle Fox, Kilgarriffe, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick
Regional Finalist John Tobin, Coolaneague, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Regional Finalist David Kent Jnr. Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork
Limerick Region
Regional Winner Terence Eileen and Brendan Reidy, Killaculleen, Tournafulla, Co.Limerick
Regional Finalist Patrick O'Brien Ballycullhane, Kildimo, Co. Limerick
Regional Finalist Christy Morey Ballysheen, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
Tipperary Region
Regional Winner Thomas and Margaret Horan, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Regional Finalist Michael Fogarty , Kildangan, Ballycommon, Co. Tipperary
Regional Finalist Michael and Anne Slattery, Kildonogue, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary