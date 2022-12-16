500 additional work permits for non-EU dairy farm assistants

Some 2 out of 3 Irish farmers are finding it difficult to secure sufficient labour for their farms. Stock image.

The quota of work permits no EU workers for the role of dairy farm assistant has been increased by 500.

Damien English, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, announced the changes to the employment permits system for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) to address skills shortages in Ireland’s Dairy, Transport and Home Care sectors.

It was also announced a minimum annual remuneration of €30,000, based on a 39-hour week, is required for the role of dairy farm assistant .

The changes, which will come into effect from today, follow constructive engagement between the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Evidence provided by consultation with the ICMSA and the Farm Relief Service points to significant recruitment challenges and the introduction of this quota will be particularly welcome as we approach the busy calving season.

Some 2 out of 3 Irish farmers are finding it difficult to secure sufficient labour for their farms, a recent survey from FRS Farm Relief revealed. While 3 out of 4 farmers agree that is difficult to find labour with the skills they require for their farms.

The survey also revealed that 6 out of 10 Irish farmers believe they have a poor work/ life balance due to the number of hours they are required to work on their farms, while one in three would not recommend farming as a lifestyle to family or friends.

The survey also found some 1 in 2 farmers also said they were willing to provide increased premiums/ higher hour rates to secure consistent, qualified labour.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, welcomed the allocation of general employment permits for dairy farm operatives.

"Minister of State Martin Heydon and I have ongoing engagement with the dairy sector stakeholders and have worked closely with our colleagues in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment on this issue.

"We are acutely aware of the staffing challenges on some farms and we are moving to address this. Spring can be a very challenging time on dairy farms and this announcement today will allow dairy farmers time to arrange to have the necessary labour in place for the busy calving season.”