35pc of Irish dairy herd may be struggling with mastitis, top veterinary scientists warn

Mastitis, or udder infection, generally leads to an increase in BMSCC, and is an important cause of reduced milk quality. Photo: Roger Jones

The criteria for the eligibility of Irish herds to supply milk for processing of dairy products “needs to be redrafted” based on milk quality performance, top veterinary scientists have warned.

This is a key recommendation from a new scientific study on mastitis control and intramammary antibiotic stewardship in Ireland, which found that some 35pc of the country’s dairy herd may be struggling with mastitis management.

Although in 2020, 65pc of herds had an acceptable bulk milk somatic cell count (BMSCC) of <200,000 cells/mL compared with 39pc of herds in 2013, the research — led by UCD School of Veterinary Medicine and guided by the technical working group of CellCheck (the multi-stakeholder national mastitis control programme) — cautions that improvements in national milk quality have now “plateaued”. (Mastitis, or udder infection, generally leads to an increase in BMSCC, and is an important cause of reduced milk quality.)

It comes as dairy farmers are expected to face significant dry cow therapy (DCT) challenges later this year as major changes in EU Veterinary Medicines Regulation come into force.

The key changes, largely underpinned by public health objectives, include restrictions on the preventative use of antibiotics so they may only be used in exceptional cases, in an individual or a restricted number of animals, when risk of infection is very high, or when consequences are likely to be severe.

According to the paper, principally authored by Simon More, Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology and Risk Analysis at UCD and published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, several “direct and indirect issues” are contributing to the sector’s mastitis and milk quality challenges.

It states: “Based on the most-recent estimates from 2020, 35pc of Irish herds had an annual BMSCC of 200,000 cells/mL or greater, suggestive of the potential for suboptimal mastitis control in these herds.

“National progress toward improved mastitis control has slowed in recent years. The level of milk recording in Ireland (in 2017: 33pc of herds and 48pc of cows) is low relative to international counterparts.

“Milk recording provides animal-level information to inform both mastitis control and prudent antibiotic prescribing. There are ongoing difficulties in sourcing experienced labour, exacerbated by a period of recent expansion in the Irish dairy industry. These challenges can substantially complicate farm management.

“In 2017, only 2.5pc of surveyed farmers had more than one cubicle per cow. These housing constraints have implications for cow welfare and mastitis control too.

“Detailed mastitis investigations are also not routinely conducted in response to on-farm mastitis problems. And Bord Bia’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) standards do not exceed the legislative baseline with respect to milk quality.”

The impact of remote antibiotic prescribing; lack of hard data on farm-level usage (Ireland is reliant on national sales data); and the “minimal shift from blanket to selective DCT on Irish dairy farms” were also highlighted.

In response, the study proposes several new national and farm-level recommendations.

The authors state: “The criteria for herd eligibility to supply milk needs to be redrafted, including corrective action required and performance to be achieved when milk quality standards are not met.

“There is need to leverage Bord Bia SDAS standards to facilitate improved milk quality.

“Detailed monitoring of on-farm antibiotic usage is needed. Electronic capture of data will be central to these efforts.

“Restrictions and/or bans on the use of specific antimicrobials within the dairy industry are needed.

“DCT should be limited to therapeutic use in cows known to be infected. There is a need for individual cow information to determine infection status at drying off.”