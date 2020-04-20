10,000 jobs at risk in the dairy sector warns new report

Over 10,000 jobs and €2.2 billion in terms of dairy output could be lost by the milk processing sector as a result of Covid-19.

The stark figures are included in an analysis by EY of the dairy industry's exposure to the pandemic.

The report, which was commissioned by Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), found that the loss of a small number of 150 key workers across the milk processing industry could lead to major disruption.

EY said a 20pc fall in dairy output as a result of the pandemic would result in a €2.2 billion loss for sector and could cost 10,700 jobs.

The study also found that a 10-20pc cut in milk prices as a result of the market disturbance would result in a reduction in annual payments to farmers of up to €840 million.

Dairy commodity markets have taken a serious hit over the last month as a result of lockdown across Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has effectively shut down food-service sector demand.

Butter and skim milk powder (SMP) prices have collapsed as a result, with butter falling from a high of €3,400/t in early March to €2,550/t this week, while SMP dropped from €2,500/t to €1,850/t.

Irish processors pulled milk prices for March by 2c/l as a consequence of the deteriorating market sentiment, and have warned that further cuts will follow unless international demand improves.

The EY report found that €550 million could be required by co-ops and dairy companies to cater for increased stockholding and other requirements.

DII is now calling for:

* Aids to Private Storage to be urgently introduced at EU level to address the market imbalance;

* Priority Covid-19 testing for dairy processing staff to allow key technical employees to return to work as quickly as possible;

* An extension of the existing export credit insurance coverage so that the Government or EU could help limit the exposures of dairy processors. This is now allowed under EU competition law.

Meanwhile, the EU's 27 agriculture ministers have called for a co-ordinated action by the Commission to alleviate the crisis in farming across Europe.

It's understood Private Storage Aids and exception aid for farmers could be introduced.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, said he was hopeful the initiative would lead to "decisive action" by the Commission.

Indo Farming